Delta 2023 : TEAM SIAKPERE VOWS TO MOBILIZE VOTERS FOR OBOREVWORI, OTHER PDP CANDIDATES

The Chairman of Team Siakpere For Sheriff, Hon Donald Akpojohare has urged the people of Okpe Local Government in particular and Deltans in general to vote massively for the State PDP Governorship Candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and other candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He equally enjoined the people to go to their various units to get their PVC and to mobilize voters for Atiku-Okowa, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and others PDP candidates towards the February 25th, 2023 presidential election , and March 11th, 2023.

He stated this when army of members of the Team Siakpere for Sheriff Oborevwori stormed the PDP’s campaign in Okpe and Ika North East Local Government Areas on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

According to him, members of the Team Siakpere For Sheriff Oborevwori streamed out in large numbers to drum support for one of their own, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and State PDP Governorship Candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori.

He revealed that the Team Siakpere For Sheriff Oborevwori would soon embark on door to door campaigns to ensure victory at the polls, adding that they are committed to his victory at the March 11th, 2023 polls.

He also stated that members of the Team Siakpere for Sheriff Oborevwori will not relent in preaching the gospel to all and sundry on the need to elect Rt.Hon Sheriff Oborevwori as the next Governor of the state as well as vote for all candidates of the party in the 2023 general elections.

He implored the people of Okpe Kingdom in particular not to miss the golden opportunity that has been given to the Kingdom to produce the next Governor of Delta State.

Also speaking, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Team Siakpere for Sheriff Oborevwori, Hon S. P. Obire, described the PDP leading Governorship hopeful in the state as a down to earth man, empowerment guru and a man with excessive local content.

He promised that Team Siakpere for Sheriff Oborevwori will work very hard for the victory of the Delta State PDP Governorship Candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Atiku/Okowa and other candidates of the PDP.

He said that; “With what we have seen in the PDP’s campaign in Okpe and Ika North East Local Government Areas is a sign that PDP is a party to be reckoned with and a party set for victory in the forthcoming general elections. Okpe Kingdom is 100% solidly behind Rt.Hon Sheriff Oborevwori”.

The Assistant Secretary of Team Siakpere For Sheriff Oborevwori, Hon Nelson Ihwighwu disclosed that Team Siakpere For Sheriff Oborevwori has put a lot of strategies and methodologies to reach out to the electorate , to win all units for the Delta State PDP Governorship Candidate, Rt Hon Oborevwori and other candidates of the PDP in the forthcoming general elections.

On his part, Prof David T. Ejenobo, a leader in the Team Siakpere for Sheriff Oborevwori, said that by the grace of God, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori will be elected the next governor of the State and appealed to all Deltans to vote for him and other candidates of the PDP.

“As you can see, we mobilised our members to Okpe and Ika North East Local Government Areas of the state because Team Siakpere For Sheriff Oborevwori is committed to the task ahead and we will continue to drum support for the victory of Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and other candidates of the PDP. You can see our colourful outing in the two local government areas. We are in for a serious business and it will end in praise by the grace of God”, he stated.

Another member of the Team Siakpere for Sheriff Oborevwori, Hon Oueghwe Jackson, said that Rt Hon Oborevwori will not disappoint Deltans and would perform like the State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa in all ramifications and therefore urged the electorate to vote the Speaker and PDP candidates all way.

According to our Correspondent, members of the Team Siakpere for Sheriff Oborevwori 2023, stole the show in Okpe and Ika North East Local Government Areas at the party’s campaign as they were very visible

Team Siakpere group with UK based Mr John Ewhubare Siakpere as the Founder and Director General is a full time believer of the Oborevwori’s vision of putting Delta State ahead of other states in all areas of economic and social development.

Members of the Team Siakpere for Sheriff Oborevwori had remained focused on the support for the gubernatorial ambition of the Delta State PDP Governorship Candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori.

They have been consistent, committed and dedicated in their unprecedented contributions to the election of Rt Hon Oborevwori as the next Governor of Delta State.