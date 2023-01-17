Press Release

2023 Election: ONELGA PDP Campaign Rally, Bold Statement Of Victory – Obuah

The Director-General of the Rivers State 2023 PDP Election Campaign Council which kicked off its electioneering campaigns on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, Bro Felix Obuah has simply described the rally as not only a political statement, but also a statement of victory.

Overwhelmed by the surging crowd of PDP supporters and beneficiaries of Governor Wike administration from even the remotest parts of the Local Government Area to express their joy and support for the ruling PDP, Bro Obuah, also known as and referred to, as ‘Go-Round’ by his numerous fans based on his life of charity and philanthropy said the next dispensation will witness greater ‘Go-Rounds’, in Onelga as PDP is poised to consolidate on the gains of the Wike-led government.

The immediate past State PDP Chairman, Bro Obuah was happy to note that the venue (Pavilion) of the event which is named after him was filled to capacity by visible and credible carriers of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) who are desirous to reward Governor Wike and by extension, the PDP with their votes for quality leadership, good governance and infrastructural revolution in parts of the state including Onelga Communities.

“All the people you see here are not rented crowd, they are all PDP members and they all have their PVCs. They came out because of the good things Governor Wike has done in Rivers State, particularly Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area. We solidly believe in the leadership of His Excellency, Nyesom Wike, we will go anywhere he directs us to go in this election,” Bro Obuah declared.

Pastor Jerry Needam

Secretary,

Directorate of Publicity & Communication

Rivers State PDP Campaign Council.

Tuesday, January 17, 2023.