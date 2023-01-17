2023 Polls: OKOWA EARNED PDP’s VICE-PRESIDENTIAL TICKET – Ayu

National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, on Wednesday said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta earned the party’s Vice-Presidential ticket for the forthcoming general elections as he inaugurated the multi-billion naira Ogheye Floating Market in the state.

He said that the market, like the State Secretariat in Asaba, also built by Okowa, were great wonders that had stood out in the country and beyond.

Ayu described the governor as “a brilliant and articulate statesman” who had continued to offer greater services to his people.

“Okowa is an articulate and brilliant statesman and the leaders of our party, the PDP, decided that Delta State has to be rewarded for its contribution to the growth and development of the party and Nigeria,” he said.

Ayu added that Okowa’s socio-economic development of Delta was outstanding, and said that it was that he would bring the “culture” to national stage when PDP would take over governance in the country.

Other projects inaugurated by the PDP Chairman were Odokun Secondary School; 3-km pedestrian road linking Oboghoro to Ogheye-Dimigun and a pedestrian bridge crossing Jorojoro creek to Ogheye-Dimigun, all in Warri North Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the projects, including the floating market would contribute immensely to the growth of commerce in the coastal communities in the state.

The PDP Chairman called on the Federal Government to give more support to governments of Niger Delta states, saying that the people of the region deserved a better deal for their sacrifices and contributions to nation’s economic mainstay.

He remarked that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government had set the country backward for over 50 years, and urged Nigerians to support his party’s mission to rescue and rebuild the nation.

He said, “thank you Deltans for the support you have given to us in our journey so far to recover and rebuild Nigeria.

“I am happy to come back to the State for the second time as National Chairman of our great party to inaugurate projects executed by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who by the grace of God will become our next Vice-President in a few months.

“I first took note of Okowa’s works as Governor when he built the best State Secretariat in the country and I remember telling him that the nation was taking note of his contributions to the development of his people.

“Some political parties will come to campaign to the people, make all manner of promises to deceive the people into voting for them but when they come into office they don’t fulfill their promises and that’s criminal.

“But the PDP which I was a founding member was formed to work for the people and we are particularly proud of our governors who are hoisting the party’s flag high.

“I am happy that there is continuity in governance here in Delta and the three governors so far, have not disappointed Deltans,” he said.

Ayu said Okowa's outstanding works and contributions to the party earned him the Vice-Presidential ticket

“The poverty in the Niger Delta must be tackled and it must not be left for the state governments alone. Concerted efforts must be made by all stakeholders, including the Federal Government and oil companies, to the development of the region.

“You are the second son of the Niger Delta that would be fortunate enough to ascend to such a high office from the region and it is our hope that you pay special attention to the needs of the people of the Niger Delta when you become the Vice President of the country.

“I was here last year to inaugurate a road named after my friend, Ambassador Ralph Uwechue, and the multi-billion naira storm water drainage projects in Asaba.

“I also inspected the Model Technical College in Asaba that was built almost like a university which you replicated in other parts of the state and I believe the people of Delta will not forget you,” he told Okowa.

In his remarks, Governor Okowa paid tribute to his predecessor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, who conceived and started the construction of the market which was later abandoned due to financial constraints and non-performance by the contractor.

“I was part of the initiative when I visited Warri North for the inauguration of projects at Oboghoro and Utonlila communitie and I visited the market project and assured that we would take steps to re-award the contract.

“We got a local contractor, an indigine of the community to take up the job and we thank God that in two years, he was able to deliver and it is important to state that our people have the capacity to do great things,” he said.

Okowa urged the party hierarchy to support the development of the region, pointing out that “it costs so much to execute projects in the Niger Delta”.

“When we take over government of Nigeria on May 29, 2023, I am sure that we will get to understand that the people of the Niger Delta truly have a very difficult terrain.

“If it costs a billion to build a project in some other states, it could cost up to N5 billion to execute such projects here,” he said.

In his remarks, the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, commended the governor for ensuring the completion of the age-long market, adding that its completion would improve the growth of commerce in the area.

He said that the area was known for abundance of oil and gas but regretted that the people had not benefited from the proceeds from the exploitation of the resources.

The Warri monarch further said that building the market was commendable as commerce remained the best way to reposition Delta beyond oil and gas.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works (Rural and Riverine Projects, Mr Solomon Golley, had said that the Ogheye Floating Market was built at the mouth of the Benin River, by the Atlantic Ocean, on top of 6,000m2 reinforced concrete platform supported by over 160nos. of 450mm diameter piles .

He said the market comprised a landing jetty, 96 open shops, 80 lock-up shops, security tower, gate house, canteen, administrative building, banking hall, fish processing unit, warehouse building, toilet facilities and a protective fence on the platform.