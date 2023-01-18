2023: ATIKU PLEDGES TO TRANSFORM OGUN INTO INDUSTRIAL HUB, AS PDP CONTINUES PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) continues its consultations and electioneering campaigns nationwide preparatory to the forthcoming elections in February, the party’s presidential flag bearer Atiku Abubakar has promised to turn Ogun State into an industrial hub, if elected into power.

AbdulRasheeth Shehu, Special Assistant to H.E Atiku Abubakar, GCON, (Broadcast Media), disclosed in a report that, Atiku made this pledge at the Ake Palace Ground, Abeokuta, the venue of the PDP campaign rally, on January 18, 2023.

Addressing a mammoth crowd of party faithful and supporters, Atiku noted that the Ogun, which is known as Gateway State, is blessed with rich mineral resources that should properly be exploited for the good of the people.

The Wazirin Adamawa also warned that the APC government has failed the nation and must be booted out to save the country from total collapse. The former Vice President therefore enjoined the people to vote and be ready to protect their votes in order to rescue Nigeria and build a nation of our dream.

Speaking in the same vein, the parties chieftains from within and outside the state that attended the rally spoke ruefully about the state of the nation which has been ravaged by disunity, misery and insecurity and harped on the need to vote in a capable, patriotic and a competent personality that will rescue and unify the country.

Some of the speakers at the occasion include: Oladipupo Adebutu, the PDP gubernatorial candidate in the state, Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke, the Osun State governor, Senator Adolphous Wabara, the PDP BOT chairman, Aminu Tambuwal, the Sokoto State governor and the party’s presidential campaign DG, Udom Emmanuel, the governor of Akwa-Ibom and chairman of the Presidential campaign council, Iyorchia Ayu, the National chairman of the party who all described Atiku as the unifier that the country needs at this time of national political imbroglio.

Writing on his dedicated social media handles, the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, captured the Ogun state mega rally thus: “I landed in Abeokuta this afternoon into the waiting hands of leaders and supporters of the PDP and headed straight for a meeting with stakeholders of our great party.

“Our rally in Abeokuta today was huge. The crowd was full of energy, even despite the hot weather. Thank you, Abeokuta, for your massive show of love. I must also specially thank the Alake of Egba land, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III, for hosting my team and I during a courtesy visit to the palace. I am most sincerely grateful, Kabiesi”. -AA