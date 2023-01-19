Akwa Ibom 2023: UMO ENO CONFIRMED PDP GUBER CANDIDATE, AS APPEAL COURT DISMISSES AKAN OKON’S PETITION

Harrison Essien who reported live from Court of Appeal, Abuja, disclosed that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has dismissed the appeal filed by Akwa Ibom PDP governorship aspirant, Mr. Akan Okon against the party’s governorship candidate for this year’s election, Pastor Umo Eno.

In a one hour judgment delivered this evening, the appellate Court also awarded N5m cost against Mr. Okon, a former Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development.

The Court upheld the judgment of Justice Agatha Okeke of the Federal High Court, Uyo which dismissed the case as lacking in merit.

It further held that the trial court was right to accept the evidences of subpoenaed witnesses including West African Examinations Council, WAEC without allowing them to testify.

The Court said despite the failure of the respondents to file a reply or brief of arguments, the appeal must still be meritorious before it can be upheld.

It also held that the former Commissioner failed to proof his allegation that Pastor Umo Eno’s 1981, 1983 WAEC and birth certificates were forged and that his voter card was printed by “a roadside printer”.

Recall that Akan Okon, in the substantive suit, had accused Pastor Umo Eno of forging his Waec certificates of 1981 and 1983. The Federal High Court in Uyo had ruled on the matter dismissing the matter, fined the plaintiff to the tune of 15 million Naira for tarnishing the image of an innocent man.

Not satisfied, Akan Okon approached the Court of Appeal seeking redress. He has appealed on 12 grounds and has sought 5 reliefs including an order of the court to set aside the decision of the lower court.