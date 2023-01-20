2023: ATIKU REITERATES PLANS TO RESTRUCTURE NIGERIA, INDUSTRIALIZE S/WEST ZONE, AS CAMPAIGN TRAIN HITS OYO

In continuation of his presidential campaign preparatory for the February 25, decisive election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flag bearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has reiterated his plan to restructure the country if elected president.

The former vice president made this disclosure in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital at the PDP presidential campaign rally, on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

A report by AbdulRasheeth Shehu, Special Assistant to H.E Atiku Abubakar, GCON, (Broadcast Media), disclosed that, addressing a cheering crowd of party faithful and supporters in Mapo Hall Ibadan the venue of the rally, Atiku explained that the restructuring exercise would entail devolving more powers to the states and local governments and fiscal federalism to empower the people.

The Wazirin Adamawa also pledged to promote national unity by forming an inclusive government that would give every section of the country a sense of belonging.

While thanking the people for their show of love and the support from governor Seyi Makinde for making the Oyo rally possible, Atiku promised to promote the rapid initialization of the Southwest region and promised to implement to the latter the five point agenda contained in his campaign manifesto.

The rally witnessed a huge turn out of who-is-who in the party from within and outside the South West region, including members of the Board of Trustees and the National Working Committee, serving and former governors including former and serving members of the National Assembly as the rally witnessed a huge turn-out of women and youths as well.

The highpoint of the occasion was the endorsement and presentation of certificate of endorsement to Atiku by the Southwest chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

Earlier, the PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his team had paid a royal courtesy call to the revered Olubandan of Ibadan, a visit which Vice Presidential Candidate and Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa captured on his verified social media handles thus: Kabiyesi, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, is a renowned statesman who has contributed immensely to the development of Oyo State and Nigeria. This is why, before our #RecoverNigeria Presidential Rally in Oyo State, alongside our Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, we stopped by the palace for a courtesy call — and to inform him of our mission to improve the lives of all Nigerians.

Writing further on the mega Oyo State presidential rally, Okowa posted: “Today, as we wrapped up our South-West campaign in Oyo, the Pace Setter State, I couldn’t help but observe how enthusiastic the throng of people there were to welcome Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the #RescueTeam.

“From all that we have witnessed today, #RecoverNigeria is an idea whose time has come — and over the next month, we cannot wait to continue to spread our message of economic revival, new opportunities, and peace and security to every nook and cranny of this country.”

PDP Presidential Candidate and former Nigetia Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who equally captured the visit to the Palace of the Olubadan of Ibadan, saying: “Oba Mohood Lekan Balogun and I share a lot of history as friends and as political associates. I consider it more fitting to lead my team to pay him a courtesy visit at his palace upon arriving in Ibadan earlier today,” also summarized the hugely successful Oyo State mega rally on his verified social media handles thus:

“Keeping Oyo as the last rally for the Southwest is saving the best for the last. The turnout was simply amazing! I cannot thank our supporters enough for their passion and enthusiasm. I implore you to go to the polling booths with the zeal to Recover Nigeria. When victory is attained, the reward shall go round with the people-centred leadership that our great party, the PDP, will offer.

“When victory is attained, the reward shall go round with the people-centred leadership that our great party, @OfficialPDPNig, will offer”. -AA

.