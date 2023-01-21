2023: ATIKU REVEALS PLANS TO DEVELOP BARO PORT, PROMOTE MARITIME ACTIVITIES, TACKLE INSECURITY; AS PDP TAKES PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN TO NIGER

In continuation of his nationwide campaign, preparatory to the forthcoming presidential election, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, GCON, has stated his plan to boost maritime activities by developing the Baro Inland Port, in Niger State.

The former vice president of Nigeria made this disclosure at the PDP presidential rally in Minna, the capital of Niger state, on Friday, January 21, 2023, stating that developing the inland water ways will take pressure off our roads, promote commerce and economic prosperity.

A report by AbdulRasheeth Shehu, Special Assistant to H.E Atiku Abubakar, GCON, (Broadcast Media), disclosed that the Wazirin Adamawa also decried the spate of violence and insecurity in the country and promised to tackle insecurity head-on, if elected the President.

Other speakers at the occasion observed the enormous potentials and natural endowment of the state that have not been productively utilized. They also observed the deplorable state of the nation and urged the people of Niger State and Nigerians in general to vote for PDP and Atiku, in order to restore the nation on the path of unity, security, peace and progress.

The rally witnessed a huge turn out of who-is-who in the party hierarchy from within and outside the region, notably amongst them are: Dr. Babangida Aliyu, Sen. Zainab Kure, the former PDP governors from the state, Senator Philip Aduda, the Senator representing FCT at the Red Chambers, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, the Minority Leader in the House of Representtaives, Senator Adolphous Wabara, former Senate President and Chairman PDP, Board of Trustee (BOT), other BOT members and the members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), serving and former governors, former and serving members of the National Assembly amongst others as the rally witnessed a huge turn-out of women and youths as well.

The highpoint of the occasion was the presentation of the PDP flags to Amb. Ahmed Musa Ibeto, former deputy governor of Niger state, who recently defected from the APC, Hon. Ibrahim Ebbo for the Niger South Senatorial zone in the National Assembly, Abdullahi Azozo, the state former commissioner for Water Resources and welcoming over fifty thousand of their supporters back into the PDP fold by the chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

Summarizing the grand mega rally in Niger state, PDP Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar, wrote the following on his verified social media handles:

“Niger State lived to the true meaning of its name today. Our campaign rally in Minna this afternoon can be described in ONE word: Powerful! Thank you for the impressive turnout. When we Recover Nigeria together, your energy and passion shall not be forgotten.

“I also want to share my profound appreciation to the Emir of Minna, HRH Alhaji Umar Bahago, for the warm reception offered to my team and I during a courtesy call on him at his palace. May the Almighty Allah continue to grant the Emir more strength and wisdom. Amin”. -AA