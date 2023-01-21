PRESS RELEASE

20TH JANUARY, 2023

MASS DEFECTION FROM APC TO PDP IN NDOKWA EAST EXPOSES OSANEBI AS A PREMATURE POLITICIAN

The Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has celebrated the mass exodus of prominent Chieftains and top members of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Ndokwa East Local Government Area, into the PDP family, and welcomed the well-known political figures with open arms, back to the secure and comfortable sojourn under the big Umbrella.

A statement by Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, Deputy Director, Media/Publicity Committee, Delta State PDP Campaign Council and State Publicity Secretary, Delta PDP, which disclosed the news of the defections, equally took a swipe at Hon. Friday Osanebi, Deputy Governorship Candidate of Delta APC, noting that this exodus in his own LGA, has exposed him as a premature politician and a LEARNER.

The statement reads: “The Delta State PDP happily announces that a political tsunami and mass exodus of defections by prominent Chieftains, key stakeholders with thousands of their vast supporters and loyalists, from APC to PDP, has recently taken place in Ndokwa East Local Government Area, NELGA.

The defections and mass exodus of APC stalwarts and thousands of their party members to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ndokwa East LGA, which took place today, Friday, 20th January, 2023, is ample evidence of the irreversible collapse of the APC in Ndokwa East Local Government Area.

These renowned Deltans and sons and daughters of Ndokwaland, who led the multitude of other APC Members, have declared by their bold and irrevocable action, that they have had enough of the darkness, unending glaring deceits and one-man-show of the APC in the State and Ndokwa East LGA.

They include:

BARRISTER AUSTIN OGBOLU – Party LGA. Chairman. HON. EBIFA IJOMAH – Former Commissioner for Youth and Economic Planning. COMRADE JUDE EZIMADU – Party LGA. Secretary. COMRADE OBAH EMMANUEL – Party LGA. Youth Leader. MADAM ELIZABETH OLISA – Party LGA. Woman Leader. MR AUSTIN CHIKODI – State EXCO Member. and; MR LUCKY DIKEADI – Legislative Aide To Deputy Senate President.

This is in addition to the defection of Chief Tony Amechi, a major financier of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Ndokwa East and Ndokwa nation as a whole, who recently dumped the APC with over 3000 of his supporters and was received with rousing reception in Aboh, by our capacity Chairman, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso, our highly distinguished and respected Deputy Governorship Candidate, Sir Monday Onyeme and our dynamic party scribe, Engr. Dan Ossai, amongst others.

As we celebrate the auspicious emptying of the APC political structure into the PDP in Ndokwa East, we also note with great strategic satisfaction, that the Delta Deputy Governorship Candidate of the APC, Hon. Friday Osanebi is from Ndokwa East LGA, his supposed political stronghold, where he hitherto held sway, as a long-serving PDP Deputy Speaker in the Delta Legislature, before embarking on his infantile and ill-advised journey into anti-party politics, by biting the solid fingers that fed his political ego and ambition generously and successfully.

These monumental defections from the APC and the crumbling of the foundation of the party’s political structure in Ndokwa East, are not only a bold and clear negation of Osanebi’s selection as Deputy Governorship Candidate of the APC by the people of Ndokwa nation, it equally exposes the widely held notion in the area that Hon. Osanebi is a LEARNER and a premature politician, who is obviously not in control of his electoral Constituency.

Most importantly, however, is the fact that the exodus of APC Chieftains and stalwarts in NELGA, serves as a categorical validation, acceptance, and endorsement of the distinguished Sir Monday Onyeme, in the same position of Deputy Governorship Candidate of the PDP, as the incontrovertible choice and trusted torch bearer of the people of Ndokwa East and Ndokwa nation, in whom they have reposed their full confidence and trust, to bring the much desired additional dividends of democracy to the area, in the next political dispensation in Delta State.

We most heartily welcome our new members in Ndokwa East LGA. into the PDP family and assure them that there is enough room and space for everyone under the big, comfortable, and secure Umbrella.

Nuà ni o! Nuà ni o!!

PDP is Delta and Delta State is PDP.

PDP! Five Over Five!

PDP ALL-THE-WAY!!

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza,

Deputy Director,

Media/Publicity Committee,

Delta PDP Campaign Council and

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.