HOODLUMS SUSPECTED TO HAVE BEEN SPONSORED BY THE PDP SHOT AT DUMO LULU-BRIGGS’ CONVOY AT IGBO-ETCHE – DLB Campaign Council

… Damaged vehicles; destroyed Accord office; disrupted campaign and injured members

More reactions have continued to trail the recent attack on the convoy of Rivers Accord and its Governorship candidate for the 2023 election, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, by organized thugs suspected to be sponsored by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at Igbo-Etche community, while on their guber roadshow in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State.

A statement by Sotonye Ijuye-Dagogo

Director, Media and Communication

Dumo Lulu-Briggs Governorship Campaign Council, titled: HOODLUMS SUSPECTED TO HAVE BEEN SPONSORED BY THE PDP SHOT AT DUMO LULU-BRIGGS’ CONVOY AT IGBO-ETCH, reads:

“The campaign train of the Rivers State governorship candidate, Dumo Lulu-Briggs was attacked by gunmen Saturday, at Igbo-Etche, leaving his vehicle damaged.

The Accord flag bearer was on his campaign roadshow in Etche LGA when hoodlums suspected to be sponsored by the PDP shot at vehicles in his convoy, throwing bottles and stones at them.

Speaking to newsmen immediately after the ugly incident, Dumo Lulu-Briggs said that he got a report that the Accord secretariat at Igbo-Etche was attacked by a PDP gang and was on his way to see things for himself when gunmen opened fire on him and his supporters.

“This morning we got a very damning report that our Party Secretariat at Etche was attacked by organized PDP gang, organized by the chairman of the council. So we have to go to see what was going on at our Secretariat.

“On our way there, the said boys opened fire at us, attacked us, destroyed our vehicles, you can look at my car, they shot at my car, threw pebbles, my glass (windscreen) shattered. It’s terrible”.

Gun shots were heard even as he was addressing newsmen. The Accord governorship candidate expressed sadness about the turn of events in Rivers State, saying that the state is now a jungle and a lawless state.

“I don’t understand what this State has turned to. It’s a jungle State now, lawless place, it’s terrible.

“People must be allowed to campaign, we will not be deterred. Rivers people will decide who will be their Governor, who will be their Senators, It’s not by violence. It’s not by attacking people’s offices, convoy and the rest. These things must stop, I mean it’s not a kangaroo State. We have a country”.

Dumo Lulu-Briggs said that he tried to call the State Commissioner of police but couldn’t get through to him. He advised the state governor to call his boys in the LGAs to order.

“I have tried to reach the Commissioner of police, but I have not been able to get him. But I have sent him a message by text, and I hope that he will get my message and then call me. I will keep trying him, but this is nonsense, This nonsense has to stop. The Governor has to call his boys; hold a meeting with all his chairmen and give them firm instructions, because the bulk stops on his table”.

Also speaking on the attack at Igbo-Ethe, the House of Assembly candidate of Accord in Etche Constituency 2, Mr. Chioma Choko said the hoodlums that shot at them and beat up people was led by the Revenue Committee Chairman of Etche LGA, Mr. Agbagbuo Teslin and Mr. Frank Nwaigwe.

“My name is Chioma Choko, I am the Accord Assembly candidate for Etche constituency 2.

“What actually happened was that we set out to carry out our campaign at Igbo-Etche, only for us to notice the presence of unknown party members, persons who were dressed in hoodlum cando led by the Revenue Chairman of Etche Local Government Area, one Hon. Agbagbuo Teslin and Frank Nwaigwe.

“I met with these persons as a matter of fact because I know them too well. They came for purpose which was a purpose of destroying the entirety of our target today, and they succeeded.

“They shot sporadically, shot some persons, gave thorough beatings to some of our party members and destroyed the entirety of our stage”.

Recall, that the Dumo Lulu-Briggs Campaign was recently stopped from entering the market in Bonny by the Chairperson of the Council.”

21/01/23