2023 Election: ATIKU RESTATES PROGRAM OF RESTRUCTURING, POWER DEVOLUTION, AT PDP PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN RALLY, IN BAYELSA

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar GCON has reiterated his pledge to restructure the country, by devolving more powers to the states and ensure fiscal federalism as contained in his campaign manifesto.

A report by AbdulRasheeth Shehu, Special Assistant to H.E Atiku Abubakar, GCON (Broadcast Media) disclosed that, speaking to an ecstatic crowd of party faithful and supporters during the PDP presidential campaign rally in Yenegoa, the Bayelsa state capital, on Monday, January 23, 2023, the Wazirin Adamawa observed that restructuring will give every part of the country a sense of belonging and curb insecurity and high incidences of restiveness.

The former vice president also took time to briefly highlight the five point agenda contained in his manifesto, namely: unifying the country, fighting insecurity, growing the economy, providing quality education and restructuring the polity.

While commending the party faithful who were at Ox-bow lake venue of the event for their patience and hospitality, Atiku reminded them that Bayelsa has always been for PDP and that the party will not disappoint the good people of Bayelsa state, when the party regains power at the center.

The highpoint of the occasion which was attended by the party bigwigs both within and outside the state was the defection of thousands of All Progressives Congress (APC) members, who were former members of the PDP that returned to the party. Speaking on behalf of the returnees, Hon. Woma Ogoriba, two-time former member of the House of Representatives, Dr. Princewill Ikpagara and Chief Prieye Olomu who are leaders of the group pledged loyalty and support to Atiku Abubakar and the PDP.

They threw away the APC brooms and symbolically received the PDP umbrella by submitting the list of the returnees to the PDP national Chairman Senator Iyorchia Ayu, who graciously received them.

Host Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa was particularly elated by one historic event at the presidential campaign rally which he descried on his verified social media handles thus:

History was made today when the PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar made a stop at the Ijaw House in Yenagoa to interact with leaders of the Ijaw Nation.

Truly, H.E. Atiku Abubakar remains the only Presidential Candidate who has shown greater commitment to restructuring and fiscal federalism. He clearly understands the issues that the people of the Niger Delta particularly, the Ijaws have canvassed over the years.

My close interaction with Alhaji Atiku reveals he is practical about better deals for the Ijaw people under his administration.

Bayelsa State is PDP and Atiku/Okowa is our choice for Presidency in the 2023 election.

Capturing the colourful grand rally in Yenagoa on his verified social media handles, the PDP Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar wrote: “Before proceeding to the venue of our rally in Yenagoa, I held a meeting with members of the Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers. It was an excellent opportunity to confer with their Royal Highnesses. On behalf of my team, I want to extend a special appreciation to the Chairman of the Council, Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom, King Bubaraye Dakolo, Agada IV, for his warm reception and blessings.

“As the Glory of All Lands, Bayelsa didn’t disappoint. Bayelsans turned up for the PDP as a show of unbridled support and belief in our plan to RECOVER Nigeria. I commend the zeal, and I say a big thank you!” -AA

.