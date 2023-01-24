Business Mogul, Nuel Ojei Loses Brother

Thomas Uzo Ojei

Global business mogul, Dr Nuel Ojei has lost his immediate younger sibling, Thomas Uzo Ojei to the cold hands of death.

In a statement by the family of late Chief Sylvester Ojei of Idumu-Osodi, Ogboli quarters, Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta state, late Thomas Uzo Ojei, passed on after a brief illness.

Late Thomas Ojei, was the pioneer Technical Sales Manager of Nuel Auto Distributors Ltd, an affiliate of the Nuel Ojei Holdings Ltd conglomerate. Also, he was a consummate multi-tentacled business operator, who later founded and successfully managed Tizor Enterprises Nig Ltd to fruition.

According to the family, burial arrangement will be announced later.