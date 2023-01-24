Delta Presidential Rally: OBOREVWORI, PDP FAMILY WELCOME ATIKU, AYU, PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN TEAM TO ASABA (Photos)

Delta State PDP Governorship candidate, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and the Delta PDP family led by State party Chairman, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso, joined Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, on Monday evening, January 23, in Asaba, to receive the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar and other members of the Presidential Campaign Council of the great party, including the PDP National Chairman, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, Director General and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, House of Reps Minority Leader Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, former PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus and Senator Dino Melaye amongst others, ahead of the presidential rally, scheduled for Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the Stephen Keshi International Stadium

Below are photos of the very convivial reception of the former Vice President of Nigeria and the Waziri Adamawa, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in Asaba, Delta State.