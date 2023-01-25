Post-Presidential Rally: DELTA HOSTS PDP PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE, ATIKU ABUBAKAR TO SPECIAL BANQUET IN ASABA (Exclusive Photos)

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar and members of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, were, in Tuesday night, January 24, hosted to a very special banquet, in Asaba, by Delta State Governor and Vice Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, after a hugely successful, grand colouful mega presidential rally, at the Stephen Keshi International Stadium, Asaba, earlier in the day.

Governor Okowa captured the special banquet, which had the National Chairman of the PDP, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, Chairman PDP Campaign Council and Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, as well as former Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki, Minirity and the indefatigable Sen. Dino Melaye, yeamongst others, on his verified social media handles thus: “Last night, we paused to reflect on our journey so far at a close-knit banquet in honour of our Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.”

Below are exclusive photos from the exciting and relaxing banquet, which also featured presentations of a personal portrait as well as an Award of Endorsement to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, amongst other exciting highlights..

The PDP Presidential Candidate, Waziri Adamawa and former Vice President of Nigeria, expressed his warm appreciation to the Delta State Government and his Vice Presidential running mate, for the special banquet, on his verified social media handles in the following words: “Thank you, Governor Ifeanyi A. Okowa and the entire Delta State Executive Council, for the dinner in my honour last night. I look forward to a great day of project commissioning today. -AA