2023 Election: Deal With Dr Ladan Led AASG, APC Admonishes Support Groups

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress(APC), has admonished all support groups in the All Progressives Congress(APC), to liaise with the Dr Nasiru Ladan led management of the Amalgamated APC Support Groups(AASG), as it is the only body approved by the NWC to collate, supervise and monitor the activities of various support groups nation-wide.

In a memo from the APC National Secretariat, head of mobilization and support groups Alhaji Salisu Yahaya Alfa, affirmed that “This reprimand has become imperative after discovering that, some persons are impersonating the AASG, by operating a parallel Whatsaap group, requesting members to present their recognition letters and certificates for screening”.

He further averred that only the Dr Ladan team led enjoys the NWC’s authorization to collate, supervise and monitor AASG’S activities in the 36 states and the FCT, adding “The party has not mandated any other person or group to discharge the above assigned responsibility.”

While urging all support groups registered with the party, to liaise with the Dr Nasiru Ladan led administration, he declared that any publication not emanating from Dr Nasiru Ladan’s team should be classified as a scam, and should be reported to the Director, Support groups at the national Secretariat.