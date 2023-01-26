WHY PDP’LL SWEEP POLLS IN OGONILAND – Dekor

As campaigns intensify ahead of the forthcoming general elections, the lawmaker representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will sweep the polls not only in Gokana Local Government Area but in Ogoni land at large.

Rt. Hon. Dekor who made the declaration while speaking to journalists at the PDP Campaign rally in Gokana on Wednesday, said the huge turnout of Ogoni people at the Khana and Gokana PDP rallies showed that no other party but the PDP exists in Ogoniland.

Rt. Hon. Dekor who is the House Committee Chairman on Host Communities and the PDP Candidate for Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency described the Gokana rally as another huge success as according to him, the people turned out in their thousands to declare that Ogoni is PDP and PDP is Ogoni.

“I give thanks and glory to God Almighty for making it possible for us to gather in Gokana today. As usual, it’s a mammoth crowd. All I can say to the people of Gokana is to continue voting for the PDP.

“They should vote for Siminialayi Fubara for Governor; vote Barry Mpigi for the Senate, and vote for my humble self, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor for the House of Representatives.

They should also vote Hon. Dumle Maol into the Rivers State House of Assembly”, he told the people.

Rt. Hon. Dum Dekor, a one-time Deputy Speaker in the Rivers State House of Assembly, as well as former Works Commissioner in the state, said he can confidently seek block votes from Ogoni people because the PDP has done well for Ogonis.

“You find some small parties who have no trace of performance in the various offices they had occupied since 1999. They have been in public offices but have nothing to show that they have been in public office.

“So, we asked the people to vote right because this time, they are not going to bring soldiers or police to intimidate us. They cannot hire thugs and arm them against us”, he said, adding that the game is up for the “enemies of Ogoni” as they would be up against the will of the people which he asserted, would always prevail.

On the level of confidence he had for the people of Gokana and Ogoni in general, Rt. Hon. Dum Dekor enthused: ” Yes, I’ve always been confident that the people of Gokana and the rest of Ogoni will vote massively for the PDP and today’s turnout is a testament to that fact. So, we have no issues that Ogoni will vote for the PDP”.