2023 Election: EBONYI AGOG FOR ATIKU, AS COALITION OF DIFFERENT POLITICAL GROUPS COLLAPSE INTO PDP

Abakaliki the Ebonyi State capital was literally shot down today as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) staged its presidential campaign rally at Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

AbdulRasheed Shehu, Special Assistant to H.E Atiku Abubakar, GCON (Broadcast Media), disclosed in a report that addressing the mammoth crowd of party faithful and supporters that thronged the Abakaliki Township Stadium, venue of the event, the visibly elated Atiku Abubakar, GCON, the party’s presidential flag bearer, thanked the people of Ebonyi State for their hospitality and solidarity, stating that he did not forget that Ebonyi has always been a PDP state right from inception of this nascent democracy in 1999.

The former vice president enjoined the people of Ebonyi to vote PDP in order to continue the developmental strides in the state that began since the time of governor Sam Egwu.

The Wazirin of Adamawa promised to form an inclusive government that will accommodate every section of the country and give more space to women and the youths who are in the majority. The PDP standard bearer also reiterated his resolve to abide by the programs identified in his manifesto, by reaffirming his plans to restructure the polity by devolving more powers and resources to the states if he becomes the President.

And in continuation of the avalanche of defections from other parties that has been the trend in all the presidential rallies across the states where the campaign train has berthed, the Peoples Democratic Party received a huge number of defectors and returnees from other political parties in Abakaliki, as a coalition of four different political groups collapsed their party structures into PDP and pledged loyalty to the party and the party’s standard bearer, Atiku Abubakar.

Receiving the defectors, the PDP national and “irremovable” chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, praised them for the decision to join the PDP fold, stating that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was never a political party in the real sense of it but a political coalition that has failed Nigerians. He enjoined the people of Ebonyi state to vote PDP in the forthcoming general elections.

PDP Presidential Candidate and Waziri Adamawa Alhaji Aiku Abubakar, captured the overwhelmingly successful Ebonyi mega rally on his verified social media handles thus: “Our Recover Nigeria campaign rally in Abakaliki today was about talking to the people directly about my plans to ensure increased development in the Salt of the Nation, Ebonyi State. It was also another opportunity to reiterate my conviction that our great party, the PDP, remains the only veritable platform for the South-East to attain its dreams through the wheels of the Recover Nigeria mission. I am happy with the large turnout that the rally enjoyed. Thank you, Ebonyi. -AA