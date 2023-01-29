Breaking: CBN EXTENDS DEADLINE FOR EXCHANGE OF OLD NAIRA NOTES TO FEB. 10

Presented Muhammadu Buhari has given approval to the Central Bank of Nigeria to extended the deadline for the exchange of old naira notes by 10 days.

The new deadline, according to reports quoting Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele, is now February 10, 2023.

This new deadline replaces the former, which was Tuesday, 31 January, 2023

The CBN governor, who spoke to journalists Sunday, January 29, morning, in Daura, Katsina State, after a meeting with the President, who is in his home state for official duties, said he had the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari for the extension.

He said Nigerians, who are yet to change their naira notes from the old to new ones, now have an opportunity to do so, even as he urged that people must utilize the opportunity because the deadline will not be extended again.

Recall that President Buhari had assured that government will ensure Nigerians are unharmed in their businesses and no disruption is caused to the entire supply chain arising from the currency swap due to end shortly.

The president gave the assurance in a statement by his spokespersons, Garba Shehu, on Saturday in Abuja.