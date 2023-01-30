2023 ELECTION: Intensify Efforts Toward Tinubu/Shettima, APC’s Electoral Victories, Onochie Urges Support Group

The chairman of the Niger-Delta Development Commission(NDDC), Lauretta Onochie has enjoined the Delta State Tinubu/Shettima Support Group, to deploy efforts toward overwhelming successes for the All Progressives Congress(APC) in the impending serial elections, beginning with the February 25 presidential stanza, as this will guarantee the continuation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s enduring lagacies.

Onochie, who is also the Deputy National Coordinator of the Women’s wing of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Counci, gave this advice while addressing the body at a recent meeting in Asaba.

According to her, “We have to go all out in the quest for electoral victories, because we did secure victories in 2015 and 2019 consecutively. So, this time around, there is the need to intensify efforts because, other parties are obviously envious of the numerous achievements by the Buhari administration”.

She further submitted that, President Buhari’s accomplishments will provide the necessary impetus for Tinubu/Shettima to triumph in the February 25 presidential election, which will be a foretaste of victories in subsequent elections.

Similarly, Chief Emma Ejiofor, the chairman (BOT) of the Amalgamated APC Support Groups (AASG), urged the group to take advantage of it’s state wide membership spread from the unit through the ward and Local governments, to ensure the APC excels at all levels of successive elections, adding that” Elections are won at the grassroots”.