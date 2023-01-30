GROUP EXTOLS LAURETTA ONOCHIE’S LEADERSHIP VIRTUES

The Delta State wing of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Group has extolled Lauretta Onochie’s leadership attributes, which has inspired party faithful and the electorate alike, to identify with, and eulogize President Muhammadu Buhari’s laudatory accomplishments.

Mrs Faith Anoki, the Ndokwa-East local government coordinator, made this commendatory statement, on behalf of all local government coordinators, in response to Madam Lauretta Onochie’s opening address at one in the series of the group’s meeting in Asaba.

According to her,

“The emergence of Lauretta Onochie as the NDDC chairman, as well as being the deputy national coordinator of the women’s wing of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council, are testimonies to the fact that she(Lauretta) has been an exemplar of honesty, commitment, hard work and loyalty, which are requites for result- oriented undertakings”.

She further affirmed that prior to her appointment as the NDDC helms person, Lauretta had proven her mettle as an astute leader in all ramifications. Expectedly”, with her appointment, a horde of opposition party adherents have decamped to the APC, which underscores the confidence reposed in her assiduous efforts to improving the lots of the APC and the populace”.

Earlier, Onochie had advised the group to intensify efforts toward achieving landslide victories for the ruling APC.

“ I urge you to deploy efforts, toward overwhelming successes for the All Progressives Congress(APC), at the impending serial elections beginning with the February 25 presidential stanza, as this will guarantee the sustenance of President Muhammadu Buhari’s enduring lagacies”, she added.

Similarly, the chairman(BOT) of the Amalgated APC Support Groups (AASG), Chief Emma Ejiofor, in his speech, urged the group to take advantage its state wide membership spread, from the unit through the ward and Local governments, to record electoral victories, stressing that, “Elections are won at the grassroots”.