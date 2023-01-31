2023: PDP THUGS SHOT DOWN TONYE COLE’S CAMPAIGN IN OPOBO – Rivers APC

PDP THUGS SHOT DOWN TONYE COLE’S CAMPAIGN IN OPOBO

The spate of attacks on the campaign trail of the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in Rivers State, Arc. Tonye Cole, Mni, took a more dangerous turn today at Opobo, Headquarters of Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area.

The attack which was masterminded by the Council Chairman, Mr. Enyiada Cookey-Gam, had thugs block both ends of the only access road after the convoy of Tonye Cole had arrived at the King Jaja Square. Sporadic gunfire accompanied by hauling of bottles and other dangerous projectiles at party members massed on the Square stopped the APC governorship candidate from proceeding to the venue designated for the Rally near St. Paul’s Church.

Standing in front of the King’s Palace with the APC State Chairman, Chief Emeka Beke, and the 2015 governorship candidate, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, Cole had to call off the Rally in a brief address after hundreds of APC members received various degrees of injuries and vehicles were damaged by thugs during the attack. Cole had earlier been received in audience by the Nkoro Council of Chiefs at the community’s Town Hall en route Opobo Town.

Earlier today, we had reported the attack on the Rally grounds where canopies and electronic equipment were vandalized in addition to the abduction of the LGA Campaign Coordinator, Boma Brown, by Police men suspected to be attached to Government House, Port Harcourt before he was rescued following an interception by the Police at Bori, Headquarters of Khana LGA.

Opobo is the hometown of Siminalayi Fubara, Nyesom Wike’s protege and governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party for the 2023 general elections. It is pertinent to note that a team of Police officers led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations were on ground at Opobo and witnessed the mayhem.

Sogbeye C. Eli

Spokesman, Rivers APC 2023 Campaign Council

January 31, 2023.