2023 Election: ATIKU RECEIVES ROUSING WELCOME, AS PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN STORMS SOKOTO

Sokoto state, the seat of the Caliphate was agog today, January 31, 2023, as the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held its campaign rally in the state, preparatory for the forthcoming presidential election which comes up in February.

A report by AbdulRasheeth Shehu, Special Assistant to H.E Atiku Abubakar, GCON (Broadcast Media), disclosed that The Gingiya Memorial Stadium, venue of the event was filled beyond capacity as party stakeholders and supporters from within Sokoto and beyond trooped out in their numbers to be part of the epochal event.

Present at the occasion are: Senator Adamu Aliero, former FCT minister, Alh. Attahiru Bafarawa, former governor of the state, Hajia Najatu Mohammed, Senate minority leader, Philip Aduda, and his House of Reps counterpart, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Dr. Adamu Muazu, Uche Secondus, Nwodo, the PDP campaign DG who is the Sokoto State governor and the Metalawa of the Sokoto Caliphate, the “indefatigable, indomitable, the irremovable” National chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, some PDP serving and former governors, former and serving National Assembly members, members of the Board of Trustee and National Working Committee of the party.

In his speech at the occasion, the PDP presidential candidate His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, GCON, commiserated with the people of Sokoto State for the lives lost as a result of armed banditry that the people were subjected to in recent past. Continuing, the former vice president restated his commitment to implement the five point agenda contained which is contained in his campaign manifesto, if elected the president of the country.

In particular, the Wazirin Adamawa emphasized his plans to ensure peace by providing adequate security, equipping our security agencies and making way for the creation of state police.

Atiku also pledged to provide an enabling framework aimed at building a virile economy, boost Agriculture, especially in Sokoto State, which is known as the bastion of agriculture in Nigeria.

Also, Atiku promised to provide the required road infrastructure that will link up Sokoto State with its neighbors and assured the people of the state that he will open up the borders for free mobility and healthy interaction with our international neighbors.

Other speakers at the occasion praised the people for their resilience in the face of adversity, noting that the mammoth crowd demonstrates the people’s displeasure with the failed APC regime and showed their determination to vote the PDP in all the elections in the state. The Sokoto PDP stakeholders pledged their loyalty and support for Atiku, and promised to deliver well above 95% of Sokoto state votes to the PDP.

Earlier, the PDP Presidential Candidate and Waziri Adamawa with his team visited religious leaders in Sokoto State to discuss important national issues, after which they expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and productive discussions with the Ulamas and the Clergy.

The Recovery Team also visited the tomb of the great and legendary Shehu Uthman Dan Fodio, where solemn prayers were offered.

Before proceeding to the ground for the historic rally at the Seat of the Caliphate, PDP Presidential Candidate Alhaji Aiku Abubakar, wrote on his verified social media handles that: “I led my team on a courtesy visit to the Palace of the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III. I am eternally grateful for his wise counsel. I must also express my profound appreciation for the books His Eminence gifted to me. I pray that Allah SWT shall continue to shower His all-encompassing blessing on the Sultan. Amin”. -AA