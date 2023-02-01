GLORY REIGN PROGRAMME WAS INSIGHTFUL, SPIRIT FILLED – Dumo Lulu-Briggs

GLORY REIGN!

The Glory Reign programme came to a glorious end yesterday. And I mustn’t fail to admit how insightful and spirit-filled every single day of it turned out.

I immensely thank God Almighty for even availing us the privilege to serve him in the first place and also for the safety and peace we enjoyed throughout those 5 days.

Everyday of the last 5 days was a build up into understanding how God operates in the affairs of men, and what’s required to stir up His intervention at those moments when our human strengths can no longer carry us. It was refreshing and the glory of God reigned and will continue to reign in manifolds in our lives.

An interesting takeaway from the theme of this year and the teachings of everyday is that there is an important need for a collaboration between men and God for the will of God to come to pass in our lives. Yes, it is God that blesses and empowers us to succeed, but it is in our place to call forth those blessings and remain steadfast by trusting the integrity of God to make true His words even when the circumstances around us give us reasons to feel otherwise.

The convenience that comes from the blessings of God which maketh rich and addeth no sorrow can only be possible when we stick with God even during the inconvenient phases.

Yesterday’s teaching highlighted the role of sacrifice in the fulfilment of God’s promises. God is willing to go all the way out for us. And it’s through the quality of the sacrifices we make that we express our commitment to going all the way out for God.

We have been commissioned to find when we seek, receive when we ask and have doors opened in our favour when we knock; however, the blessings of God are powered by faith and not by desires. And it is through sacrifice that those who need miracles demonstrate their expectations – for the man of God, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, had explained that miracles don’t happen to those that need them, they happen to those that expect them. We all should be willing to make efforts to enthrone the possibilities we desire.

Even when God has empowered us with all we need to succeed, there are people, principalities, powers, rulers of darkness and authorities who keep working ceaselessly to trump the will of God for us. Their plans and strongholds over our lives have been destroyed in Jesus’ name. Amen!

Keep trusting God and while trusting Him, play your own part.

May God’s will for our lives come to pass.