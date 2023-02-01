Rivers 2023 Accord Guber Road Show: I’LL NOT BE JUDGED BY BRICKS AND MORTARS, DUMO LULU-BRIGGS DECLARES, IN TAI

The Rivers State Governorship candidate of Accord for the 2023 elections, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has said that his government will not be judged by the number of bricks and mortars that are put in place, but by the number of persons and households that were taken out of poverty to prosperity and from prosperity to greater prosperity.

A report by Kalada Willson, Deputy Director, Media and Communication, Dumo Lulu-Briggs Governorship Campaign Council, disclosed that the Accord flag bearer who was speaking at the palace of the Babue Nonwa Tai, His Highness, Mene Barikpe Mballey, on January 31, 2023, said that his administration will build the best of schools such that the next set of inventions will come from Rivers State and the state will be ready to take full advantage of such inventions.

”At the end of our tenure we will not be judged by the number of bricks and mortars,we shall be judged by the number of persons,households that we have taken out of poverty into prosperity and from prosperity to yet greater prosperity.

”We are going to ensure that our public schools are the best in the world, such that if the next big inventions don’t come out of Rivers state,it will be that Rivers people are the most prepared to take advantage of the inventions when they come”

Responding, Mene Barikpe Mballey urged Rivers people to pray to have a governor that will help the state and the less privileged, saying that God will change the course of events in the state.

He said: ”Today, pray that Rivers State should have somebody that has Rivers people and the less privileged at heart. This time things will not happen as before because God will change the course of events in the state”.

The Rivers Accord Governorship candidate, who was at the Palace of His Highness, Mene Barikpe Mballey Labue Nonwa Tai, to pay royal homage as part of the itenary for the exciting and well received Accord Road Show in Tai LGA, captured the hugely successful and very colouful grand procession, on his verified social media handles thus:

TAI – WE ARE NOT JUST COMING INTO GOVERNMENT, WE ARE COMING TO WORK FOR YOUR PROSPERITY.

Today, Tai found a special place in my heart. Today’s Guber Roadshow to Tai Local Government Area of our dear state was a blend of goodness, Joy, Love and Favour.

The people were ecstatic seeing the campaign train pass through their communities. On the one hand, the roadshow can be termed thinking outside the box, but it has always been my preferred way to reach the people, and today they poured out in every community and ran with us into the next.

So to us in Accord, reaching the people is not just innovative campaigns, it is the core of our belief as a party and as a campaign; putting the people first. Tai is first in many things in our prosperity plan, and we will break the poverty barriers when we form government.

I got the blessings of a people eager of the promise of prosperity we will bring and I was really encouraged. My promise to Tai still remains multiple springs of millionaires and billionaires from Tai. As an LGA, Tai is uniquely situated to benefit from our plan to bring the upland closer to the Atlantic simply be shortening travel time, and creating better access networks.

Tai can feed Nigeria and beyond, thus in the Accord led government TAI will get Nigeria’s biggest Agricultural Market and Park extending from the revived Songhai Initiative to Ban Ogoyi.

Our plan is to ensure that Tai is known for mechanized farming, and the ACCORD Government will facilitate the provision of machinery, nursery, research and storage facilities for plantation-scale mechanized agricultural farming of Cassava, Plantains, Pineapples, Bananas and such others as well as non-plantation-scale commercial farming in Tai.

My administration will introduce a “Green Agro Rail Line” designed to ensure proper networking across key LGAs to optimize our agricultural value exchange opportunities. Tai will be the Central Station of the proposed Green Agro Rail Line that will run through the LGA coming from Asarama, Kaa and Bori and linking up Oyigbo.

I also want to specifically thank His Highness, Mene Barikpe Mballey Labue Nonwa Tai, for such warm reception and kinds words and prayer. Today you touched my heart with your kind words and gesture, and you have truly challenged me and I will do my best and as you have advised , leave the rest for God.

Thank you Tai for having me.

