WORKERS WELFARE: Ochor Affirms DTSG Position on RMAFC, Says Delta Assembly Supports Govt’s Recommendation

Yenagoa: Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Ochor C. Ochor has affirmed the work of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC, efforts in promoting the welfare of workers in the country.

The Deputy Speaker was speaking in the Bayelsa State Capital, Yenagoa, at a workshop on the review of the remuneration of Political, Public and Judicial officeholders by the Federal Government.

Ochor Ochor who represented the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori said the three arms of government had a joint agreement on the need to revenue the remuneration, as inflation had made the present salary not enough as a salary.

He enjoyed the commission to work towards a successful exercise and make use of all available indices to work out the best remuneration.

“We are Delta State, especially the three arms of Government appreciate your work. However, I must tell you that the state House of Assembly has agreed on a common single presentation.”

He pointed out that the Nigerian economy is not strong, especially with its, Exchange rate of poverty in the country, and high level of exchange rates. All these indices call for a campaign to improve the economy of the Nation.

“This review is necessary, especially with the rising inflation rate, high level in source for foreign exchange, the naira exchange rates.”

Speaking on behalf of the Delta State Government, the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Mr S.E Diateke, said the government is recommending an increase of 50 percent for the basic salary across the board for all the officers that are affected, while every other allowance remains the percentage of the basic salary.

The event which was held at the Chief DSP Alamieyeseih Banquet Hall, in Yenagoa had the Majority Leader of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly Rt. Hon Monday-Bobou Edwin Obolo, Federal Commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC, representatives of other states from the South-South.