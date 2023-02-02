AYONMIKE FAMILY ISSUES REWARD AMID SEARCH FOR MURDER SUSPECT

Pa Joseph Ayonmike and his wife, Dr. Chinyere Shirley Ayonmike (top) and Chukwunonso Nwogu (bottom)

The families of Pa Joseph Oritseretsolokumi Ayonmike and his wife, Dr. Shirley Chinyere Ayonmike, has issued a reward amid the search for a man suspected of killing the couple about two years ago.

The families of the two deceased are offering N2m (Two Million naira) reward to anyone with information that leads to the capture of the driver to the murdered couple, who is the prime suspect of the heinous crime, and has asked for the public’s help in solving the “deliberate, intentional and brutal” murder of the Ayonmikes, saying that the gruesome events were a nightmare that will not go away.

Pa Joseph Ayonmike, an 83-year-old man of culture and immense intellect and his wife, Dr. Chinyere Shirley Ayonmike, opera soloist/duetist, Technical Vocational Education and Training, TVET, expert and a senior lecturer at the Delta State University, were on Friday, June 25, 2021, brutally and gruesomely murdered in their residence, N0 28 Mabiaku Road (Nana College Road), GRA Warri. They had been shot, stabbed and cut with machetes.

Their driver, Chukwunonso Nwogu (Nonso) alias Drey, Kelly, Derek, was primely suspected to be the murderer and his whereabout since the event, is still unknown till date.

He has been declared wanted by the Nigerian Police since 2021, in connection with the murders.

Chukwunonso Nwogu (Nonso) alias Drey, Kelly, Derek hails from Isi-Alangwa Local Government Area of Abia State.

The families are appealing to anyone with credible information leading to his arrest, to contact: 0807-154-8887 and 0803-830-0921, or the Nigerian Police, and have now offered the sum of two million naira (N2m), as reward for the capture of Chukwunonso Nwogu