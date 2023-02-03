Breaking Rivers 2023: APPEAL COURT DISMISSES ALL APPEALS AGAINST RIVERS ACCORD

Press Release!!!

Appeal Court Dismisses All Appeals Against Accord In Rivers State.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has today 3/02/23, withdrawn all appeal cases at the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt against the ACCORD and its candidates for Governorship, National Assembly and State Assembly elections.

Recall that on Monday 30/01/23 at the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt, the counsel for the PDP Emmanuel Ukala SAN withdrew from the appeal instituted by the Rivers State PDP against the Rivers State governorship candidate of Accord, Dumo Lulu-Briggs. The SAN notified the court that he had been debriefed by the National leadership of the PDP, and can no more represent the PDP in the case.

In a statement to the press, the counsel for Accord ABIODU OWONIKOKO SAN stated that the Accord legal team was ready to argue PDPs appeal of the judgment of the 3 cases in favor of Accord; only to be confronted with processes indicating that PDP has opted to withdraw each of the 3 appeals. The court therefore dismissed each of the appeals against Accord, meaning the coast is fully clear for Accord to campaign and run for both federal and state offices.

Nia’Bari Fakae

SA Media, Dumo Lulu-Briggs

Accord Governorship Candidate

Rivers State.

03/02/23