Delta 2023: ELUMELU ADOPTED AS SOLE CANDIDATE FOR ANIOCHA/OSHIMILI FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY ELECTION, RECEIVES SHOWERS OF LOVE FROM DELTA COMMUNITIES

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Ndudi Elumelu, has been adopted as Sole Candidate by communities in the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency ahead of the February 25 National Assembly elections.

Elumelu, who represents Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, was adopted as sole candidate for re-election into the House of Representatives at a Town Hall meeting with stakeholders and constituents from six communities in Oko in Oshimili North Local Government Area, Delta State on Thursday.

The communities have expressed their determination to re-elect him given his impressive performance in the area of quality representation, constituency projects and citizen empowerment.

Oko communities include Oko Amakom, Oko- Anala, Oko- Obiokpu, Oko-Ogbele, Oko-Odiufulu, Umuoko and Okwe.

The Minority Leader, who is standing for re-election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also met separately with the traditional leaders at the Palace of Nathaniel Iyasele; Okakwu of Oko-Ogbele, the Palace of Eze Osita I: Akor of Oko Kingdom and the Palace of the Onowu of Okwe.

At the meetings the communities also expressed their love and preference for Hon. Ndudi Elumelu as their representative, while articulating the critical needs of the communities including the 16 kilometers Oko road.

“You have done well for us as our representative; we are grateful for the water projects you did for us, the electricity projects, the town halls you built for us as well as the Jetty. We are grateful for the numerous human empowerments programmes you brought for our people.

“Because of who you are to us, we have adopted you as our sole candidate for the House of Representatives. If we have people like you at all levels, this country would have been a better place,” the community leaders averred at the various meetings.

Responding, Hon. Elumelu thanked the people for their unwavering support while restating his commitment to ensuring that the 16 kilometers Oko road, spanning through Six Oko communities in Oshimili North Local Government Area, Delta State is fully committed and completed to mitigate the suffering of the people.

He explained his strategies for actualizing the dream of the people and and urged them to remain prayerful to God in all their endeavors.

“Let us not discard the place of prayers in the affairs of men. I am a man of prayers. There is nothing God cannot do in the place of prayers. And nobody prevents the work of God” he said.

While pledging to build a strong altar for God in the form of All Christian Centre, in strategic locations in the communities, Elumelu also revealed his plans to build uniform Palaces for the traditional institutions in the various communities as well as a floating market for the benefit of the communities.

“I will also build a central market, a kind of floating market for the benefit of Oko women. It has been included in the 2023 budget, just like the Palaces,” Elumelu assured.

While commending the people for unanimously adopting him as their sole candidate Elumelu urged them to vote for all the candidates of the PDP at all levels of the elections. He urged them to vote for “Atiku/Okowa for the Presidential, Sheriff/Onyeme for Governorship, Ned Nwoko for Senatorial and Bridget Anyafulu for the Delta State House of Assembly elections.

According to him, “a vote for Atiku Abubakar and our dear Governor His Excellency Ifeanyi Okowa for the Presidency will surely benefit the people of Aniocha/Oshimili. We must have some people to help us get what we need; to help us get to the top. My appeal is that you should vote for Atiku. Let us follow the right person. It has never happened that the Vice President is coming from Delta State. PDP is making it happen”, he said.