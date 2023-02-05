AASG Appoints Nkem Osu As Dir. Communications and Public Relations

Nkem Osu

Distinguished veteran Journalist, Nkem Osu, has been appointed as Director of Communications and Public Relations, Amalgamated APC Support Groups, AASG, the umbrella body of all support groups under the All Progressive Congress APC.

The appointment which was contained in a letter signed by Dr. Nasir Ladan, Director General (DG), AASG, is based on Nkem Osu’s track record as an upright and bonafide member of the party, with the requisite skills and know-how relevant to the field assigned to him as Director, Communications and Public Relations.

The letter which urged Comrade Osu to discharge his duties with patriotism, decorum and selflessness, charged the new appointee to always remember that the image of the party through Amalgamated APC Support Groups, comes first and must be reflected in his conduct in every assignment.

The appointment which has been effective since 13/10/2022, is for a period of One year and is subject to reappointment for another tenure when this present term expires.

Below is the letter of appointment.

PROFILE OF NKEM OSU

Nkem Osu, new AASG Dir. Communications and Public Relations

Nkem Osu’s stint with media reporting and writing spans over four decades, with incredible experiences and making impeccable marks in the print, electronic, marketing and the new media spheres of journalism. His advent began in 1977 with the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), Benin-City, during which his resourcefulness and resilience became his tools to the fore. In five years, his incursions into the various departments of the renowned broadcast medium, mase him a reputable Studio Manager in the Production Department, an astute Sports Producer and Commentator in the Features/Outside Broadcast Department, and an overall perceptive Radio Programme Producer.

In 1983, he was appointed Public Relations Officer with Nuel Ojei Holdings Limited, an indigenous conglomerate incorporated in Nigeria in 1989 subsequent to the decision, by the founder, Dr Emmanuel I. U. Ojei to harmonize his various enterprises.

Following the PRO job experience, Nkem Osu freelanced for the media in Lagos.

In 1991, Nkem Osu was a Researcher/Reporter with the African Concord Magazine, published by Concord Press of Nigeria Limited, and with fellow practitioners in 1992, Nkem co-founded Trine Network Nigeria (TNN) Limited, an advertising and communications firm, where he functioned as Director, Media Services.

At the Champion Newspapers. Lagos from 1993to 1996, Nkem proved hid mettle through using his power to positively influence society and become known and respected as a watchdog, who acknowledged his responsibility to the citizenry by promoting public discourse and dialogue with credibility and expertise. The three years at the Champion prepared him for what later became his flagship career as media consultant Nkem Osu edited, produced and published the Nigeria Olympic Committee News, a quarterly news publication between 1998 through 2002, and earned his appointment as Media Officer of the Nigerian Contingent to Sydney 2000 Olympics in Australia.

Nkem Osu was appointed Secretary to the Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State between 2007 and 2008.

From 2011 to 2014, Nkem Osu was the resourceful and inventive Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly.

A Diplomate (with Distinction) in Mass Communication, Nkem Osu’s final project: The Imperatives of Communication in National Development: A study of Millennium Goals in Delta State earned the acclaim, adoration and accord of the Faculty and peers.

His academic laurels include the prestigious Diploma in Journalism of the Nigeria Institute of Journalism, Ogba- Lagos.