Election 2023: BENUE STANDS STILL FOR ATIKU, AS PDP CAMPAIGN RALLY HOLDS IN MAKURDI

Makurdi, the Benue State capital was literally shut down today, February 6, 2023, as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held its presidential campaign rally in the state.

A report by AbdulRasheed Shehu, Special Assistant to H.E Atiku Abubakar, GCON (Broadcast Media), disclosed that as early as 10:00 am, the Aper Aku stadium, which served as the venue of the rally, was filled to capacity as party faithful and supporters trooped out in their numbers in solidarity with the party.

In attendance were the party stakeholders from within and outside the state, including members of the Board of Trustee (BOT), members of the National working Committee (NWC), serving and former governors from the party and serving and former members of the National Assembly.

Addressing the cheery crowd at the event, the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, GCON, thanked the people of Benue for their patience and support. He promised to bring a lasting solution to the crisis bedeviling the state, which includes numerous reports of senseless killings in and around Benue, by making sure he repeats the action he took in 2001, where he compelled the Fulani leaders in the state to sign peace accord with the state government.

The former vice-president also promised infrastructural facelift for the people of Benue by ensuring interconnectivity of railway lines to the state. He reiterated his plans to set aside the sum of $10 billion to incentivize the medium, small and micro scale enterprises MSME in the country.

Atiku Abubakar who also holds the traditional title of Zege Mule of Tiv land also pledged to give sufficient attention to education and youth development, stating that he would find a lasting solution to the chronic Federal government Varsity teacher’s dispute.

Speaking at the occasion, “the irremovable, indomitable, indefatigable” national chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu who is also from Benue, charged the people of his state to vote massively for the PDP in order to restore hope for the country, stating that: “It is only one with mental problem that will vote for APC” that has destabilized the entire country.

He pleaded with the state governor Samuel Ortom to join hands with the party in its onerous task of rescuing the nation from the brinks of collapse, revealing that they have reconciled with one of the aggrieved PDP governors-Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, who has now pledged to return to work for the success of the party in the forthcoming general elections in his state.

Earlier in the day, the Wazirin Adamawa went round the state where he interacted and interfaced with Benue state stakeholders, members of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Benue State chapter and capped his mission with a trip to Oturkpo where he visited the Ochi Idoma and to Gboko where he paid courtesy call to the Tor Tiv.

A major highlight of the occasion was the presentation of award of excellence and endorsement to Atiku/Okowa presidential ticket by the National Association of Nigerian Students Benue State chapter.

Writing on his verified social media handles, the PDP Presidential candidate and Waziri Adamawa, Alhaji Aiku Abubakar captured the colourful sights and exciting moments of the PDP grand Presidential rally in Benue, thus:

“Our great rally in Benue State today was a full basket of bountiful harvest: from Gboko to Otukpo and back to Makurdi – the people of Benue showed us clearly that they are planting the Recover Nigeria seed. I am also sincerely grateful to the Begha U Tiv, Professor James Ayatse and the Ochi of Idoma, His Royal Majesty Dr John Elaigwu, for their warm reception during a courtesy visit by my team and I at their palaces. I also had a wonderful session with stakeholders of our great party, the PDP, during our interaction, as well as with the Benue State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). As ONE, we shall get it done. -AA