Election 2023: ELUMELU ASSURES CONSTITUENTS MORE HUMAN CAPITAL, INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT; CAMPAIGNS VIGOROUSLY FOR ATIKU/OKOWA, PDP 5/5

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has assured the people of his constituency of more human capital and infrastructure development even as the people registered their appreciation for his proactive representation in the House of Representatives

Elumelu gave the assurance during a town hall interactive meeting with various wards in Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta State as part of his grassroots engagement ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Minority Leader who represents Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives also urged the People of the Constituency to vote overwhelmingly for all the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) saying that a vote for PDP is a vote for more human capital and infrastructure development of the Federal Constituency and the State in general.

He campaigned vigorously For the Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa noting that with the duo in office, the economic, security and social challenges being faced in the country will be a thing of the past.

The wards visited by the lawmaker were Cable point ward 10 and 11, Anwai ward 9. Others wards were wards 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8, all in Oshimili South Local Government Area, Delta State

Addressing the people in the various wards visited, Hon. Elumelu said the purpose of the town hall meeting was to hear directly from the people at the grassroots level. He noted that the ward to ward and local government campaigns alone could not avail him the opportunity to truly engage them towards knowing their critical plights.

The Minority Leader used the opportunity to thank the various wards he visited for turning out en mass when the PDP presidential campaign train berthed in Asaba and urged them to culminate it into votes for Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa and all candidates of the party.

Earlier, Hon. Elumelu visited the Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Chike Edozien to seek his blessings.

The Asaba monarch described Hon. Elumelu as a true son of Anioma who deserved to be re-elected because of his sterling performance in the House of Representatives.

Notable leaders including Chief Chris Agbabu, Chairman of the State Civil service Commission, Chief Nkem Okwuofu, member representing Aniocha South in the State House of Assembly, Hon Chikazia, Chairman of the State Waste Management Board, Chief Emma Chinye, the House of Assembly candidate for Oshimili South, Mrs. Bridget Anyafulu among others described Elumelu as a true democrat, who has the interest of the people at heart.