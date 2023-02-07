Delta 2023: OSHIMILI NORTH COMMUNITIES EXPRESS DETERMINATION TO RE-ELECT ELUMELU; AS MINORITY LEADER FURTHER ENGAGES IN TOWN HALL MEETINGS

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Ndudi Elumelu has been assured of the determination of Communities in Oshimili North Local Government Area in Delta State, to re-elect him as the member representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in the National Assembly.

The communities also assured of voting massively for Elumelu and other candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at all levels in the 2023 general elections.

The pledge was made by the various committees on Saturday, February 4, 2023 when the Minority Leader visited the communities in continuation of his engagement with the people of his Federal Constituency in town hall meetings.

The communities had based their decision to re-elect Hon. Elumelu on his impressive performance in the area of quality and sincere representation, constituency projects and citizen empowerment, while commending him for not taking the mandate of the people for granted.

They also made some key development demands in their communities while noting that PDP has been the only party they knew since the return of democracy in 1999.

Hon. Elumelu had maintained that the purpose of the meeting was to further consult with his constituents in the collective effort to ensure maximum wellbeing of the people and further development of the Federal Constituency.

The Federal lawmaker reiterated that the various campaigns embarked on by the party was not enough to engage the people, hence the Presidential Candidate of the Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the Vice Presidential candidate and the Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa mandated him to reach out to the rural areas.

He maintained that if they vote massively for the PDP and Atiku Abubakar emerges as President there would be more development in the Federal constituency and the State in general, adding that Alhaji Atiku was so passionate about Deltans especially with the rousing reception and assurance he got from Deltans during the Presidential campaign rally in Asaba.

Hon. Elumelu urged them to vote for “Atiku/Okowa for the Presidential, Sheriff/Onyeme for Governorship, Ned Nwoko for Senatorial and Frank Esenwazi for House of Assembly elections.

The Minority Leader met separately with the traditional leaders of the various communities he visited at their Palaces where he assured them of the determination of Atiku/Okowa that traditional rulers play critical roles in governance

The communities visited were Ebu, Illah, Ani Nwalo, Akwukwu-Igbo, Atuma Iga, Ukala Okpunor, Ukala Okwute, Ugbolu and Okpanam.

On the entourage of the Minority Leader was the Secretary to the Delta State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah, the Chairman of the State Civil Service Commission, Chief Nkem Okwuofu, former Minister for Agriculture, Chief Chris Agbabu, Member representing Aniocha South in the State House of Assembly, Hon Austin Chikazia, Chairman of the State Waste Management Board, Chief Emma Chinye and the Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika.

Also with Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu were the Executive Chairman of Oshimili North Local Government, Hon Innocent Esewezie, Executive Chairman of Aniocha North, Hon. Kevin Okwechime, Leaders and Councillors from the various Local Government Legislative Arm in the Federal Constituency, as well as Secretaries to the Local Governments including Hon. Kennedy Okoh among other party stalwarts