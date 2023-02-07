PRES. BUHARI APPOINTS DR. OKORO AS RECTOR, FED. POLYTECHNIC, OROGUN

President Muhammadu Buhari (top); and (bottom): Dr. Duke Okoro (l) receiving his letter of appointment as the new Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Orogun, Delta State, from Mallam Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education (r)

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Duke Okoro, as the Pioneer Rector, Federal Polytechnic Orogun in Ughelli North local Government area, Delta State.

In a letter of appointment dated 31st January, 2023, signed by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, the appointment is for a tenure of five years.

Dr Duke Okoro was the Director of International Development, Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun, Delta state.

A former member of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources Governing Council; Former ASUU Secretary, Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun Delta state; Secretary, Chemical Society of Nigeria, Delta State, Dr Duke Okoro bagged his PhD degree in Environmental Analytical Chemistry, from the prestigious university of Benin, in 2004.

He is a fellow of the chemical society of Nigeria; Fellow, Institute of Chartered Chemist of Nigeria and Fellow, Institute of Management Consultants.

The newly appointed Rector is also a member, Institute of public analysts of Nigeria; Member of the Chemical Profession of Alberta, Canada and Member of Environmental Careers Organizations, Canada amongst others.

He has published lots of Articles in National and international indexed Journals and has concluded over 80 technical Environmental studies in International Oil companies and marginal field operators in the oil and Gas sector.



Dr. Duke Okoro is Married with Children.