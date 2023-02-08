Election 2023: ATIKU PROMISES TO INVEST IN OIL EXPLORATION IN BAUCHI, GOMBE, AS PDP CAMPAIGN TEAM LANDS IN BAUCHI

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has promised that if he is elected president in the forthcoming election, he would invest in the exploration of petroleum resources recently discovered in commercial quantities between Bauchi and Gombe states.

The PDP standard-bearer made this disclosure today at the PDP presidential campaign rally in Bauchi, on February 7, 2023.

AbdulRasheeth Shehu, Special Assistant to H.E Atiku Abubakar GCON, (Broadcast Media), disclosed in a report that, addressing the mammoth crowd of party faithful and supporters from within and outside the state, which is known for tourism, the Wazirin Adamawa thanked the people of Bauchi for the wonderful show of support and solidarity.

Atiku gave special thanks to the Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Mohammed for mobilizing the people and for the development strides recorded in the state under his watch, and for bringing dividends of democracy to all corners of the state.

The former vice president also reiterated his promise to form an inclusive government if elected into power and further mentioned that his government would make loans available for youths and women as incentives for business start-ups.

The event witnessed the presence of top PDP bigwigs, including serving and former governors, serving and former National Assembly members, members of the Board of Trustees of the party and members of the National Working Committee amongst others.

A major highlight of the occasion was the appearance of the Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, who has been alleged to be among the aggrieved governors opposing the candidature of Atiku in the presence of the “irremovable” national chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

The presence of Governor Bala at the state rally has put paid to the speculation about where he stands.

In his speech, the Governor made it clear that he stands with Atiku and the party, urging his people and Nigerians to vote massively for Atiku Abubakar and the PDP to rescue and reposition the country towards ensuring unity, stability, peace, and progress.

Another highpoint of the occasion was the receipt of Alhassan Muhammad Kawu, the DG Presidential campaign council of the Labour Party in the Northeast, including the six state chairmen of LP and their supporters numbering over two million, likewise Dr. Babayo Liman, the coordinator of the NNPP presidential campaign council in the Northeast who declared his support to Atiku and the PDP, with over one million of their followers.