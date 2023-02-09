Election 2023: ATIKU VOWS RESTORATION OF PEACE, AGRICULTURAL PROSPERITY, REVIVAL OF AILING INDUSTRIES, IN KANO

Activities in Kano, the Kano State capital, were tumultuous today, February 9, 2023, as who-is-who in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), converged at the Sani Abacha Stadium, to grace the occasion of the party’s presidential campaign rally, preparatory to the presidential election, coming up on February 25, 2023.

A report by AbdulRasheed Shehu, Special Assistant to H.E Atiku Abubakar, GCON, (Broadcast Media), disclosed that speaking at the event, the visibly excited presidential flag bearer of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, who was impressed by the huge turnout of party faithful and supporters, enjoined the people of Kano state and Nigerians, to vote for him in the forthcoming presidential election, promising to restore peace and security in the country.

The PDP standard bearer, who is the Wazirin of Adamawa, also promised the return of agricultural prosperity and revival of our ailing industries if he comes to power, noting that he has been part of the team that lifted the country before and promised that he will do it again.

Furthermore, the former vice president of the nation intimated the mammoth crowd of his plans to open up the borders, to ease free movement and will encourage healthy interactions that will promote commercial and economic activities in the country.

Before storming the venue of the rally, the PDP Presidential candidate had earlier commissioned the Gwani Muhammadu Dan Gunduwawa Qur’anic College in Kano State, where he prayed that the institution serves as a fountain of knowledge for the people and a pathway to Al-Janna.

The Wazirin Adamawa equally paid royal homage to His Highness Aminu Ado Bayero, the Emir of Kano, whom he descried with great reverence as “an amiable monarch at all times, who made that impression yet again when I led my team to his palace on a courtesy visit ahead of our rally in the great ancient city of Kano.

Summarizing the grand, colourful, mega presidential rally in Kano, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar wrote the following on his verified social media handles: “Kano, as a city of commerce, finds an appeal in our mission to Recover Nigeria. Recovery means returning Kano to its place of pride in industry and entrepreneurship.

“On behalf of my team, I wish to share my deepest appreciation to the people of Kano for such a large turnout. -AA