Delta 2023: ELUMELU PLEDGES COLLECTIVE INVOLVEMENT OF ALL IN EMPOWERMENT DISTRIBUTION, AS HE ENGAGES ANIOCHA SOUTH COMMUNITIES IN TOWN HALL MEETINGS; SAYS ATIKU/OKOWA PRESIDENCY’LL PROMOTE TRADITIONAL INSTITUTION

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Ndudi Elumelu has noted the challenge in the sharing of his constituency empowerment items and pledged the collective involvement of all segments, especially Youths in his subsequent empowerment programmes.

Elumelu gave the assurance on Thursday, February 8, 2023 as he continued his Town Hall meetings with the People of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in Delta State with a marathon engagement of the people of Aniocha South Local Government Area in their various communities.

The Minority Leader said he has continued to spend over 350 million every year in the empowerment of his Constituents, but said he observed, as a result of the town hall meetings, that the challenge of the empowerment programme was basically mode of distribution of the empowering items.

The Federal lawmaker, who visited twelve communities that day, in Aniocha South Local Government Area, where he spent great time with the people in each of the Communities, listening to them as they articulated their needs, said the town hall meetings was an opportunity to interact with the people with a view to knowing their critical needs, proffering immediate solutions, and taking notes of the ones for budgetary provisions.

The twelve communities visited included Egbudu Akah, Ejeme Unor, Ejeme Aniogor, Nsukwa, Isheagu, Ukwu-Oba, Umute, Adonte, Abah Unor, Olloh and Olodu where Hon. Elumelu promised to restore electricity, build community Palaces, town hall, reactivation of boreholes, and construction of rural roads amongst other demands made by the communities.

Hon. Elumelu also said it was imperative for the people to let those representing them know their needs, stressing that such information would allow representatives to properly budget and provide the people with the needed infrastructures, and said for politicians to enjoy a cordial relationship with the people, they must ensure every promise they made during their campaign are kept.

The federal lawmaker thanked the various communities for the support and warm welcome they accorded him while also promising to bring more development to the various communities that made up Aniocha/Oshimili Federal constituency

He urged them to vote massively for Atiku/Okowa Presidency and all candidates of the PDP with a view to getting landslide victory in the general elections, while also sensitizing them on the need to shun any form of electoral violence.

At the various communities visited, Hon. Elumelu paid courtesy calls to the traditional rulers , and he assured them that the presidential candidate of PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his vice presidential candidate, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa will give traditional rulers constitutional roles that would enable them to oversee their jurisdiction to benefit the people.

On their parts, the traditional rulers expressed confidence in Hon Elumelu and said that he has remained a unique politician who has genuine passion for the people by all his actions as the representative of the people, even as they honoured him with more chieftaincy titles, signifying endorsement for him to return to the National Assembly.