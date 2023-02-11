February 11, 2023

PRESS RELEASE

Elumelu Was Not Chased Away By Adonte Community …He is Too loved to be Chased Away by Any Community in Aniocha/Oshimili

The attention of the Ndudi Elumelu Campaign Organization has been drawn to a misleading video and publication purporting that the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, and our Principal, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu was chased out of Adonte, a community in Aniocha South Local Government Area in Aniocha/ Oshimili Federal Constituency, Delta State.

The said publication is false and laughable product of mischief makers in the opposition who are intimidated by Rt. Hon. Elumelu’s popularity ahead of the February 25, 2023 National Assembly elections as the Minority Leader was not at any time chased away from Andote as purported in the publication.

Instead, the youths of Andote were jubilant and gave Rt. Hon Elumelu a rousing welcome when he visited the community for his on-going Town Hall meetings with stakeholders in communities in Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency.

For clarity, the Minority Leader on Thursday February 8, 2023 visited twelve communities in Aniocha South Local Government Area which included Adonte. The Town Hall meetings have been very successful and greatly appreciated by the communities visited so far including Adonte Community.

To put the record straight, on arriving the entrance of Andote, the convoy met a barricade mounted by some aggrieved youths in the area. However immediately it was known to them that it was their beloved Rt. Hon. Elumelu’s convoy, the barcades were immediately removed as they were never meant to stop or prevent Hon. Elumelu entrance into the community as claimed in the report.

From the entrance to the community, the jubilant youths led Hon. Elumelu in a heroic welcome to the venue of the Town Hall meeting where the entire community appreciated him for his continuous love and care towards them.

Leaders of Andote applauded the Minority Leader for his numerous constituency development and citizen empowerment projects and used the opportunity to list some new needs including demanding Hon. Elumelu’s intervention on the road linking Andote with Abah-unor and other neighbouring communities.

Hon. Elumelu, after listening to the community pledged to work with the authorities of the Delta State Government, the Federal Government and other relevant agencies to ensure urgent intervention on the road.

He also directed for the reactivation of their borehole amongst other critical and urgent needs.

Our Campaign therefore urges the public to completely disregard the said false report as Hon. Elumelu was well-received in Andote and not otherwise as mischievously purported in the misleading publication.

Hon. Elumelu remains loved by the people of the communities in Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency; he knows their needs; he is meeting them sincerely and proactively and no amount of blackmail by way of sponsored misleading information against him will detract from the people in their resolve to re-elect him into the House of Representatives.

Signed:

Barr. Tony Okebunor,

Director General

Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu Campaign Organization