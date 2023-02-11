GERALD UKWUNNA CONGRATULATES COMR. JOE AJAERO, NEW NLC PRESIDENT

ENGR. GERALD UKWUNNA O. CONGRATULATES HIS BROTHER NEW NLC PRESIDENT COMR. JOE AJAERO.

Engr. Gerald Ukwunna Osuagwu O., founder, Selfless International, congratulates his brother the newly elected President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comr. Joe Ajaero.

He expressed joy and is grateful to God Almighty, for granting his brother victory as an apex leader of the great Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

He recounts the good work of Comrade from their village Azaraowalla extended to Emekuku to Owerri, Imo state and Nigeria as a whole.

He has done marvelously well in human capital investment, Poverty Alleviation, Job creation, Advocacy and defending of the venerable.

Engr. Gerald prayed that God should make perfect his reign, beautify him with more wisdom and protect him in his endeavors.

Long live Comr. Joe Ajaero, Long live Nigerian Labour Congress, Long live Nigeria.