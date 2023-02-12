Election 2023: I’LL MAKE ABA DRY PORT A REALITY, ATIKU DECLARES IN ABIA

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has made known his plans to establish and make operational, the dry port in Aba, to promote business activities in the Southeast region.

A report by AbdulRasheeth Shehu, Special Assistant (Broadcast Media) to H.E Atiku Abubakar, GCON, disclosed that making this declaration on Saturday, February 11, 2023, during the PDP presidential campaign rally in Umuahia, Abia State capital, the Wazirin Adamawa observed that Aba is the business capital of the entire Southeast region and as such, should be provided with the necessary business infrastructure to enable businesses to thrive in the region.

Atiku also reiterated his plans to set aside the sum of $10 billion as an incentive for start-ups and Small, Medium and Micro-scale Enterprises (MSME), particularly in the region known for business initiatives.

The former vice president of the nation also promised to accede to the requests of the Abia stakeholders if he is elected as the president of the country, noting that their requests are legitimate and fall within the purviews of his policies and plans.

In particular, he intimated about the rehabilitation of federal roads in the state and linking Abia to the national railway network to facilitate ease of mobility and commerce.

Speaking earlier at the occasion that attracted PDP chieftains from the Southeast region and across the nation, as well as Abia PDP stalwarts, the Abia State Deputy Governor, Hon. Udechukwu, who represented the governor Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, pledged the loyalty and support of the people of the state to the PDP and the party’s standard bearer, Atiku Abubakar, stating their unwavering commitment to working for the electoral victory of the party in the forthcoming general election.