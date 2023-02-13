2023 Election: ANIOCHA SOUTH, OSHIMILI NORTH COMMUNITIES, OTHERS AFFIRM SUPPORT FOR ELUMELU; VOWS TO VOTE ATIKU/OKOWA, ALL PDP CANDIDATES

The people of Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State have affirmed their resolve to re-elect the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Ndudi Elumelu, as well as massively vote for the Atiku/Okowa Presidency and all the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the 2023 general elections.

They Aniocha South people made this reaffirmation on Thursday when Hon. Elumelu, representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives met with them in a Town Hall Meeting ahead of the February 25, 2023 National Assembly election.

Hon. Elumelu had on Friday concluded his engagement with the people of Oshimili North Local Government Area where the people of Ibuzor, in a Town Hall meeting, also affirmed their support for him and to ensure the victory of the PDP in all the elections.

Communities visited by the Minority Leader in concluding his pre-election engagements with the people in Aniocha South include Ubulu-Uku, Ashama, Ubulu-Unor, Isha – Ogwashi, Ogwashi-Uku, Abah-Ogwashi, Asgba-Ogwashi, Edo-Ogwashi, Otulu and Ubulu- Okiti, where he received resounding solidarity by the people.

At the various meetings in communities within the two Local Government Areas, the people emphasized that the areas are strongholds of the PDP adding that they enjoy tremendous development under Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration as well as Hon. Elumelu’s citizen empowerment and infrastructural development projects.

While expressing their appreciation to Hon. Ndudi Elumelu for his proactive interventions in critical sectors including electricity, healthcare, education, road, water resources agriculture, ICT, security among others, they also expressed confidence in his unwavering commitment towards addressing their plights at all times.

They thanked the Minority leader for the provision of electricity transformers, street lights, boreholes, critical roads, utility Town Halls and Civic Centers as well as capacity building and economic empowerment of citizens in various spheres of human endeavor.

They however appealed to him and Governor Okowa not to relent in always attending to their needs especially in the areas of roads, electricity and educational facilities among others.

On his part, the Minority Leader, who assured the people of PDP`s determination to rescue and reset Nigeria, stressed that the Town Hall meetings were instituted by the party’s Presidential flag bearer Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, to enable them attend swiftly to the plight of Nigerians as soon as they took over the mantle of leadership, come May 29, 2023.

Elumelu assured that he will work with the Atiku/Okowa Presidency, Sheriff/Onyeme Delta State Government, Ned Nwoko as the Delta North Senator as well as Barrister Frank Esenwa and Hon Isaac Anwuzia in the Delta State House of Assembly to ensure more infrastructure development, especially roads and electricity in the various communities.

The Minority Leaders used the opportunity to direct an immediate intervention in some of the critical needs in some of the community with the provision of funds for the building of water project, industrial boreholes, reroofing of public buildings, renovation of dilapidated schools as well as a 6.5 kva substation in the area.

He also promised to construct rural roads, build more palaces, community town hall as well as modern lockup and open market shops in various communities in the area.

Assuring of more empowerment programmes, Hon Elumelu recalled that he spends over N350 million every year for constituency empowerment schemes and urged for more transparency in the distribution formular.

He promised that henceforth more indigent persons in the communities would benefit adding that President Generals and Community Youth Leaders from the various communities would be consulted to ensure that the empowerment schemes get to the desired beneficiaries.

The Minority Leader took time to explain the new Electoral Law as well as the importance of voting massively for Atiku/Okowa Presidency and all the candidates of the PDP. He urged the people to effectively guard their various polling units especially from anti-democratic elements who might want to use every means including orchestrating issues such as over voting in the bid to nullify their votes.

Elumelu also visited traditional rulers in all the Communities including the Traditional ruler of Ibuzor, His Royal Majesty Obi Prof. Louis Chelunor Nwoboshi, Obuzor of Ibuzor as well as His Royal Majesty Agbogidi Obi Henry Kikachukwu, Obi of Ubulu-Unor who endorsed and prayed for his re-election to continue in his good representation of the people of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency.

The Town Hall meetings continues on Wednesday February 15 with the Minority Leader scheduled to visit communities in Aniocha North Local Government Area.