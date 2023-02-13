Delta 2023: PDP RELEASES DATES FOR RESCHEDULED BOMADI, WARRI NORTH LGAs CAMPAIGN RALLY

PRESS RELEASE
13TH FEBRUARY, 2023
BOMADI AND WARRI NORTH LGAs CAMPAIGN RALLY
It is hereby announced for the information of Deltans particularly our teeming supporters, that the Campaign Council of the Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has released a new date for its earlier postponed campaign activities to BOMADI & WARRI NORTH Local Government Areas as follows:
*DATE: WEDNESDAY, 15/02/2023.*
◼ OLOU PRIMARY SCHOOL, BOMADI. (BOMADI LGA.)
TIME: 10AM.
◼ IWERE COLLEGE, KOKO. (WARRI NORTH LGA.)
TIME: 2PM
Vote the Umbrella!
Vote PDP All The Way!!
PDP! Power to the people!!!
Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza,
Deputy Director,
Media/Publicity Committee,
Delta PDP Campaign Council and
State Publicity Secretary,
PDP, Delta State.