ST LUKE HOUSE WINS ST. PETER CLAVER’S COLLEGE, AGHALOKPE 51st ANNUAL INTER HOUSE SPORTS COMPETITION; AS SIAKPERE DRUMS SUPPORT FOR OBOREVWORI’S GOVERNORSHIP ASPIRATION

St Luke House has emerged winner of the 51st Annual Inter House and Athletics competition of St Peter Claver’s College Aghalokpe , Okpe local Government of Delta State .

The Annual Inter House Sports and Athletics competition was held on Saturday, a February 11th, 2023 at St Peter Claver’s College Playground, Aghalokpe.

St Luke House having come out top in most of the field and track events clinched the first position, St Michael house took the second position while Scully House and St Augustine house took third and fourth position Respectively .

In his welcome address, the principal of St Claver’s College ,Aghalokpe Reverend Father Festus Ogun said the importance of sports could not be over-emphasized as it fosters unity among people and promote talent potentials in pupils and students .

He added that sports teaches people to be disciplined , focused , hard working and increases students concentration in academics and the ability for them to perform better in any field .

Rev father Ogun thanked the Old boys of the school , parents, patrons especially Mr John Ewubare Siakpere for their support in the growth of the school .

The Patron of White house and special guest of honour, Mr

John Ewhubare Siakpere represented by Hon Donald Akpojohare enjoined the current students of the school to maintain the school enviable status in the educational sector in Delta State and Nigeria at large , urging them to avoid any action that is capable of bringing the school into disrepute .

Mr Siakpere, an old student of the school and a member of White House also known as Scully house said he will continue to contribute his quota to the upliftment of the SPCC .

Mr Siakpere appealed to the Okpe sons and daughters to support their son, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori in order for him to become the next Governor of Delta State , assuring them that he would improve the educational sector of the state and attract development not only to Okpe kingdom but to Delta state in general .

“Dear parents, members of the old students association and invited guests, though, this is not a political gathering, we cannot shy away from politics as the issue of the moment. I want to seize this medium to appeal to my Okpe brothers and sisters to embrace and support our brother, seeking the position of Governor of Delta State. This is beyond political affiliation but purely about Okpe interest. Charity, the popular saying goes, begins at home, I plead with everyone in Okpe land to support Rt. Sheriff Oborevwori in the interest of greater Okpe. I am not canvassing for support for a political party here but for your own son and brother, Sheriff Oborevwori, who is a leading candidate for the Office of the Governor of Delta State, in the election coming up on Saturday, March 11th, 2023”, he said.

According to him also; “My plea is premised on the patriotic conviction that Delta State Governor of Okpe stock will have no choice but to help to address the palpable underdevelopment and nauseating infrastructural shortages in Okpe land. Okpe kingdom is pathetically lacking behind in modernization and civilization and God, the ever merciful, has given us this opportunity on a platter of gold. I plead that we seize the opportunity, that the 2023 elections has offered us as a people, who have suffered age long marginalisation, deprivation and neglect in infrastructural and human capacity development, by making sure that we support and vote for our own Sheriff Oborevwori to win the election as governor on March 11th, 2023”.

“This is the only option to secure our future and that of the unborn generations. I pray that we don’t miss this chance because only God knows when it will come our way again. This plea is extended to other ethnic nationalities in Delta State. We have been supporting them and we are begging them to support us this time”, he added.

Also speaking, some of the old Boys of the school including Mr Charles Ajuya SAN , a representative of the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education and chief inspector of Education Okpe local government area Mr Monday Ikweki , chairman of the occasion Dr Jude Uku,President SPCC old students Association worldwide Prof Victor Jike amongst others commended the principal and staff of SPCC for organizing the inter house Sports meet and for maintaining the standard of the school .

They urged sports administrators to attend such events in order to discover more talents for the Nation

The 51st Annual Inter House Sports and Athletics competition of SPCC Aghalokpe featured field and track events , inter school athletics competition amongst others.

Highpoint of the event was the presentation of Trophies to winners which saw St Luke House lifting the first place trophy followed by St Michael House and Scully House in second and third positions , while St Augustine House took the fourth positions .