Election 2023: I’LL REVIVE OPERATIONS OF CALABAR DEEP SEA PORT, ATIKU PLEDGES IN CROSS RIVER

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming presidential election Atiku Abubakar, GCON has stated his resolve to revitalize the Calabar Deep Sea Port left moribund by the current All Progressives Congress (APC) regime.

A report by AbdulRasheed Shehu, Special Assistant (Broadcast Media) to H.E Atiku Abubakar, GCON, disclosed that making this declaration on Monday, February 13, 2023, during the PDP presidential campaign rally in Calabar, Atiku who was also the former vice president of the country regretted that the current regime did nothing to put the port which he was instrumental to its establishment to use.

Atiku stated that as one who has invested in a maritime business that he knows that the development of the port will open up the entire eastern flank of the country, promote business activities, and create employment opportunities.

The PDP standard bearer who is also the Wazirin Adamawa also pledged infrastructural uplift and the construction of the Calabar-Port Harcourt-Lagos railway line.

Furthermore, the PDP flag bearer also reiterated his intention to restructure the country by devolving more powers and resources to the states for more grassroots development. Again, Atiku re-emphasized the contents of his five-point agenda as contained in his campaign manifesto, restating his plan to set aside the sum of $10 billion to support MSMEs across the country.

Atiku the PDP standard bearer who was obviously excited by the huge turn-out of the crowd, thanked them for their patience and tenacity concluding his speech thusly: “I swear I love you all.”

Addressing the mammoth crowd of party faithful and supporters that thronged the U. J. Esuene Stadium, the venue of the event earlier at the occasion also attended by a galaxy of the party’s bigwigs from across the nation, the other speakers decried the sorry state of the Nigerian nation encumbered by insecurity, hardship, and misery that the APC regime has foisted on the nation and therefore urged the Crossriverians and Nigerians to vote for Atiku and the PDP to rescue Nigeria to its lost glory.

In particular, the party’s national chairman who is described by Senator Dino Melaye as the “indisputable, indomitable, indefatigable, irremovable” national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu enjoined the people to vote for Atiku who has promised to restructure the country, something the people of the region have been looking forward to, stating that Atiku’s promise of inclusive government will put the country on the right pedestal of unity, peace, and prosperity.

The PDP Presidential Candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, captured the colourful grand mega presidential rally in Calabar on his verified social media handles thus:

Upon landing in Calabar for what promises to be a great rally for the PDP presidential campaign, my team and I headed straight to consult with the paramount ruler of Bakassi and Chairman of the Cross River State Council of Chiefs, Dr Etim Okon Edet, alongside all the paramount rulers from all the 18 local government areas in Cross River State. I thank the monarchs for the priceless gift of their counsels. As ONE, we shall get it done.

Our rally in Calabar today provided an opportunity to tell Cross Riverians about the prospects that the Calabar port would bring to the economy of Cross River State and neighbouring states. I told the people that more than any other candidate in this election, I know better how important the Calabar port will open up the Eastern business corridor. I know because I am an industrialist.

I also mentioned to them the benefits that will come with a major policy thrust of bringing government and governance closer to the people through restructuring. To Recover Nigeria, we must restructure and make the people the centrepiece of socio-economic investments.

I am happy that our message was well taken by Cross Riverians. As ONE, we shall get it done. –AA