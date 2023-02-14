Election 2023: MY PRESIDENCY’LL BE STEPPING STONE TO IGBO PRESIDENCY, ATIKU DECLARES IN ENUGU

In continuation of the consultations, stakeholders engagement and electioneering campaign preparatory to the presidential election due in a few days time, the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) took its presidential campaign rally to Enugu State on Tuesday, 14th February, 2023, wherein the party’s presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar had asserted that his election to the office of the President will pave the way for the emergence of the Nigerian president of Igbo extraction.

A report by AbdulRasheeth Shehu, Special Assistant (Broadcast Media) to H.E Atiku Abubakar, GCON, disclosed that the former vice president of the Federation, made this declaration while addressing the mammoth crowd of party bigwigs and supporters from within the state and beyond that thronged the event venue to demonstrate their loyalty and support to the party and its standard bearer.

The PDP presidential candidate who holds the traditional title of the Wazirin of Adamawa, was visibly excited about the huge turnout of people at the rally and thanked the people gratefully for the show of love and solidarity and their patience and tenacity while apologizing for the late commencement of the event, something he attributed to protocols and courtesy visits earlier made to prominent personalities in the state.

The PDP presidential flag bearer opined that the country is geared towards a PDP government in the next dispensation. He therefore charged the people to vote for PDP so that they would be the exception or be in the minority, noting that Enugu State has always been a PDP state.

Other speakers at the occasion from the who-is-who in the party hierarchy in the state and beyond expressed satisfaction at the level of attendance of the rally as the Michael Okpara Square venue of the event was filled beyond capacity.

They highlighted the attributes of Atiku Abubakar that stood him out among those contesting for the office of the President of the country and urged the Enugu people and Nigerians to vote Atiku to rescue and rebuild Nigeria of our dream.

Writing on his verified social media handles the PDP Presidential candidate and former Nigeria Vice President Atiku Abubakar captured the colourful grand and hugely satisfying and successful Enugu State PDP Presidential rally thus:

From our meeting with the Enugu State Traditional Council to the interactive session with stakeholders of our great party, the PDP, and to the rally grounds in Enugu, the message that we took to NDI-ENUGU is consistent with what we have told other states in the Southeast: the PDP is the only reliable vehicle that can promote the interest of the East. We have done it before, and we are ever more ready to carry Enugu and all the Eastern states along in the mission to Recover Nigeria.

“My special appreciation to the people of the Southeast for standing strong with the PDP and for the commitment to remain with our strong party, even in moments of daunting times. As ONE, we shall get it done. –AA