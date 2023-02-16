Election 2023: ATIKU AFFIRMS PLAN TO OPEN BORDERS TO EASE BUSINESS ACTIVITIES IN JIGAWA

With Jigawa, our Recover Nigeria mission has gone through all the states of the Northwest of the country. We are happy with the responses that we got from all the states, but Jigawa brought a memorable capping. As ONE, we shall get it done. -AA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign team hit Jigawa State on Wednesday, February 15th, 2023 in a grand style, in continuation of its nationwide electioneering campaign.

A report by AbdulRasheed Shehu, Special Assistant (Broadcast Media) to H.E Atiku Abubakar, GCON, disclosed that, speaking amidst loud cheers from the mammoth crowd of party stakeholders that thronged the event venue to show their support and solidarity, the presidential candidate of the party His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, GCON, thanked the people of Jigawa for their reception and show of support, noting that: “this is one of the most exciting crowd I have seen in our nationwide campaign.”

The PDP standard bearer who also holds the traditional title of the Waziri of Adamawa, reaffirms his desire to open up the nation’s borders for ease of mobility, healthy interaction and for the promotion of commercial activities if he is elected to the office of the president of the country.

In addition, the PDP presidential flag bearer who was also the former vice president of the country (1999-2007) observed that the good people of Jigawa are known for commerce and business intelligence and promised to give them the needed incentives for their business undertakings while reiterating his plans to create the enabling framework to boost agriculture in the state.

Speaking earlier at the occasion graced by the PDP chieftains from across the country, the different speakers urged the people of Jigawa and Nigerians in general to vote for Atiku and PDP to reverse the ugly situation that the All Progressives Congress (APC) regime has pushed the country into, stating that Atiku, the PDP presidential candidate has what it takes to rescue, rebuild and restore Nigeria to the path of unity, peace and progress.