NDDC CHAIRMAN ASSURES NIGER DELTA PEOPLE OF TRANSPARENCY, FAIRNESS

The Chairman of the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Lauretta Onochie, has assured that the new leadership at the Commission under her watch will work to impact positively on the lives of the people of the Niger Delta region by making transparency and fairness the order of the day.

Speaking during the Anti-corruption and Social Inclusive Reform Initiatives in Nigeria project mid-term review meeting organised by the Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ), yesterday, she said it is imperative to chart a new course for the NDDC, different from what obtained in the past.

She added that the new NDDC leadership is there to do things differently, saying they will work with new ideas to be able to achieve the objective of fast-tracking the development of the Niger Delta region.

Ms. Lauretta Onochie stressed that NDDC was established specifically for the people of the Niger Delta region as an interventionist agency, meant to bring prosperity to the Niger Delta region.

“We are here to serve the people of the region and by extension serve Nigeria. We are here to reposition the NDDC.

“Our interest is to improve the lives of Niger Delta people. The monies meant for the development of the Niger Delta must be used for the region.” She said.

The NDDC boss assured Persons with disabilities, women and youths, robust relationship during her tenure.

In his remarks, the Executive Director of ANEEJ, Rev. David Ugolor said Enhancing Anti-corruption and Social Inclusive Reform Initiatives in Nigeria project is being implemented by ANEEJ and eight partners as part of the Strengthening Civic Advocacy and Local Engagement (SCALE) project, saying that it is design to enhance local civil society’s organizations’ ability to be positive and responsible change agents in the country.