Delta 2023: ANIOCHA NORTH COMMUNITIES RESTATE COMMITMENT TO RE-ELECT ELUMELU; AFFIRM RESOLVE TO VOTE ATIKU/OKOWA, OBOREVWOR/ONYEME, PDP 5/5

Communities in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State have restated their commitment to re-elect the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives and member representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, saying that has been proactive and sincere in representing them in the House of Representatives

Hon. Elumelu secured the commitment of the Communities on Wednesday February 15, 2022 when he led his entourage to nine of the communities in continuation of his grassroots engagement in Town Hall meeting with his constituents, ahead of the February 25 and March 11, 2023 elections.

The communities visited include; Ogodo, Ezi, Onicha-Olona, Issele-Mpkitime, Ubulubu, Ugboba, Obomka, Idumo-ogo and Issele-uku.

The communities also affirmed their resolve to deliver an overwhelming block vote to the Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Sen. Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, the Delta State PDP Governorship Candidate, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and his running mate, Chief Monday Onyeme as well as all the Candidates of the PDP in the 2023 general election.

In each community visited, Elumelu’s arrival was heralded by an resounding ovation, dancing and singing by the people in colorful ceremonies that were graced by all segments of the Communities including PDP supporters, community leaders and notable stakeholders.

Elumelu, in consonance to his high regard, respect and honour to the traditional institution, paid homage to the Obis in their palace in these communities after which he and his team headed to the town halls meeting where he was received by jubilant crowds.

The communities visited took turns to appreciate Hon. Elumelu for his numerous developmental projects including connection to the national electricity grid, provision of solar street lights, water, healthcare, educational projects, construction of roads, Civic centers, Community Town Halls and economic empowerment of citizens in various spheres of endeavour.

The communities also commended Hon. Elumelu for his efforts in securing job placements for their children in State and Federal Government agencies, banks and oil companies; admission into universities and other institutions of learning as well as building of Palaces for their traditional rulers among others.

They also used the opportunity to urge the Minority Leader to register demands for intervention in some areas of need.

Responding, the Minority Leader disclosed that the town hall meetings were an opportunity for him to collate the needs of the people which he noted would form part of the policy direction of the PDP administration when elected at the Centre.

He however made instant interventions including reactivation of boreholes, provision of electricity transformers, renovation and rehabilitation of dilapidated market structures, empowerment of some youths among others.

The Minority Leader commended the communities for their resolve to re-elect him to the National Assembly and emphasized the importance of massive and block vote for Atiku Abubakar and Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa as President and Vice president respectively.

He also stressed that Aniocha North being the home of PDP should in the same vein deliver a total vote for Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and Chief Monday Onyeme as Governor and Deputy Governor, Hon. Ned Nwoko for Senate and Hon Emeka Nwaobi for House of Assembly.

Elumelu assured that he will work with Atiku/Okowa Presidency, Oborevwori and Onyeme in Delta State Government House, Ned Nwoko and Nwaobi to bring more development to the grassroots, even as he promised to build more Town Halls, Obi Palaces, roads as well as open and lockup shops in the various communities.

While giving assurance for more empowerment for the people in the various communities, Elumelu gave his words to restructure the mode of distribution of his empowerment items to include more youths, adding that more beneficiaries will enjoy Federal Government macro credit facilities to enable them improve their trade and farming.

He said that the town hall meetings should not be misconstrued for a political campaign, but rather to engage the communities on their basic needs and give reports to the appropriate quarters.

He also harped on the need to foster peace and eschew violence during the forthcoming general elections.