17TH FEBRUARY, 2023

Delta APC: Panic-Stricken, Drowning Party Seeking Elusive Straw to Clutch

The attention of Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been called to a scare orchestrated by the ill-fated and moronic All Progressives Congress (APC) at a phony press conference in which it accused the officials of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), including the party’s Vice-Presidential Candidate and Governor of the State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, of allegedly working with unnamed officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to rig the forthcoming general elections in the State.

Accordingly, the Delta State PDP’s first reaction is to call the press conference and the allegations and vituperations against our party, the Vice-Presidential candidate of our party, and the Governor of Delta, Senator, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and the imaginary party candidates as hogwash, a desperate move by a drowning and clueless party in search of elusive straw to hang on to.

This is especially so, as it is clear to everyone that the APC, having seen its imminent defeat in the 2023 elections, has become reckless and hopeless. The result is part of addressing a bogus press conference that is not genuine and making wild allegations of fake connivance by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to rig the elections for the PDP by subverting the operations of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) machines.

Although it baffles the imagination that someone could address a press conference to make spurious allegations, that however, didn’t come to the Delta State PDP as a surprise because we would have been taken aback if the APC and its infantile propaganda machinery did not come out true to type with its baggage of deceptive communication of crying wolf where there is none.

All the trash of allegations are laughable and deceptive, woven to divert the PDP’s focus from our ongoing stump hard work and house-to-house campaigns across the gamut of Delta State.

One thing is clear and that is that the APC is upset by the obvious imminent and resounding defeat that awaits it at the elections. Knowing quite well about this, and particularly knowing that Nigerians have seen through and are resisting its antics of using futile propaganda, the party has become lost and hysterical. It knows that Deltans have settled with the PDP and will vote for all its candidates at the elections. The APC and its leadership have become panic-stricken and therefore, furious.

For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP will trounce the APC at the elections in a resounding manner. It is the assurance that the PDP has elicited from Deltans during the rigorous but well-engaged campaigns.

Therefore, we call on the PDP faithful to ignore the gibberish called press conference by the APC’s lying machinery and remain focused on our diligent campaigns.

Since the APC said that it has reported its ghost findings to the police, we charge it to allow the police to do their investigation and its job of unearthing the truth.

VOTE FOR THE UMBRELLA!

VOTE PDP ALL THE WAY!!

PDP! Power to the people!!!

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza,

Deputy Director,

Media/Publicity Committee,

Delta PDP Campaign Council and State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.