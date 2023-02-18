DESOPADEC Skills Academy Prepares 4th Batch Of Trainees

– By Ted Atagbaza and Francisca Okoro

Few weeks after the convocation of the third batch of graduands of the DESOPADEC Skills Academy, the Commission has commenced activities for the matriculation of the 4th batch of trainees.

The programme was started on Friday, February 17, with a Pre-Matriculation Business and Orientation Course held at the Jubilee Centre Effurun with over 150 of the 170 prospective trainees in attendance.

Presided over by the Executive Director Social Services, EDSS, Bar. Leonard Anoka who represented the Managing Director, Bashorun Askia Ogieh JP, the trainees were first given an insight into when and how the Academy was established and the need to take the programme seriously.

“You are privileged to be one of the trainees today, so I want you guys to come here, learn and be determined to put the skills you acquire into productive use to better your lives,” Anoka urged the trainees.

One of the Resource Persons, Pst. Afolabi Adun, an Entrepreneurship, Management and Personal Development Consultant lectured the trainees on “Developing The Right Mindset For Effective Skills Training,” with emphases on Attributes to get the best out of your skills training; Dos and Don’ts during your training; Vital tips for outstanding performance; how to distinguish oneself in the place of training; qualities of a good trainee; critical success factors; and skills on becoming a good team player.

Also imparting on the trainees, Mr. Rume Daniels of Impact Resources dwelt on the attitude of most trainees, especially as it pertains to their starter packs.

“Some people just want to collect the seed capital and starter packs with the intention to sell to the highest bidder, while some others are genuinely ready to do the business but lack the patience to sit for the training and examinations,” he pointed out, advising them to approach the training with focus on achieving successful entrepreneural life with the skills acquired and the provisions that would be made to them at the end of the programme.

The DESOPADEC Skills Academy was instituted by the Askia Ogieh led board to enhance human capital development among the people of the oil producing areas and build up an army of entrepreneurs across the communities.