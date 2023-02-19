Delta 2023: ANIOCHA NORTH DEMONSTRATES OVERWHELMING LOVE FOR ELUMELU, PDP 5/5; AS REPS MINORITY LEADER CONCLUDES TOWN HALL MEETINGS IN ANIOCHA/OSHIMILI FED. CONSTITUENCY

It was a carnival of sorts in communities in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State on Thursday, February 17, 2023, when the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu visited the Communities in conclusion of his Town Hall meeting engagements with his people of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency.

Elumelu, who represents the Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, in the cause of the engagements, visited 38 communities in the four Local Government Areas of the Federal Constituency, ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency comprises Aniocha North, Aniocha South, Oshimili North and Oshimili South Local Government Areas.

The Minority Leader had commenced the Town Hall meetings on Monday, February 5, 2023 with communities in Oshimili South and ended on Thursday, February 17, 2023 in Aniocha North communities.

Earlier on Wednesday, February 16, Hon. Elumelu, along with his massive entourage was in nine Aniocha North communities that included Ogodu, Ezi, Onicha-Olona, Issele-Mkpitime, Ubulubu, Ugboba, Obomkpa, Idumu-Ogo and Issele-Uku.

The Aniocha North engagement however continued the following day with stakeholders in the remaining communities of Issele-Asagba, Obior, Onich-Ugbo, Idumuje-Ugboko, Aniofu, Idumuje-Unor, Ugbodu, Nkwu-Nzu and Onicha-Uku, his home town where he was given a heroic welcome with 21 gun salutes.

Addressing members of the communities, the Minority Leader commended them for their support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) adding that the engagement was to get more information to enable him effectively work with the Presidency and Delta State Government to give the people the needed infrastructural and human capital development.

He said the Town Hall meeting was initiated by the Presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar who wants to hit the ground running upon election and assumption of office, by the grace of God and the power of the people come, May 29, 2023

While appreciating the communities for resolving to re-elect him to the House of Representatives, Hon Elumelu urged the people of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal constituency to give the PDP the much needed support by voting massively as never before by way of block votes for Atiku/Okowa Presidency, Oborevwori/Onyeme for Governor, Ned Nwoko for Senate and all PDP House of Assembly Candidates in the Four local Government Areas.

Elumelu maintained that Atiku/Okowa Presidency and Oborevwori/Onyeme in the Delta State Government House will be of immense benefit for the people of Aniocha North and Delta State adding that block votes for PDP from the communities means more trust, more infrastructure and more human capital development for the people of the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency.

The various communities had appreciated Elumelu for his humility in service and for making the Communities feel, in many ways, the impact of the Federal Government through his quality and proactive representation in the National Assembly.

In all the communities, Minority Leader visited the traditional institutions, where he devoted quality time, listening and consulting with the traditional rulers as well as the Youths, women and men as they make presentations with people-orientated requests on him, Atiku/Okowa Presidency Oborevwori/Onyeme governorship as well as Sen. Ned Nwoko.

Speaking in an interview, the Minority Leader said he was satisfied with the outcome of the Town Hall meetings assuring that the requests of the communities would be properly documented to enable him and other representatives to serve them better.

Hon. Elumelu advised politicians to imbibe the spirit of humility, patience and have a listening ears to the people they are representing to enable them serve them well.

He appealed to the people not to allow the current situation in the country to push them to boycott the 2023 general elections stressing that a vote for the PDP is a vote for good governance and the rebirth of a new Nigeria.

He urged them to come out on election days in their numbers to cast their vote for the PDP.

Some Stakeholders who spoke at the various events described Hon. Elumelu as a leader of great repute, who always have the interest of the people of Aniocha/Oshimili at heart.

They expressed confidence that the PDP would emerge victorious in the forthcoming general elections for the betterment of the Federal Constituency and Delta State in general.