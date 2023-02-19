Election 2023: ATIKU THANKS NIGERIANS FOR MASSIVE SUPPORT, PLEDGES TO ABIDE BY CAMPAIGN PROMISE; ROUNDS OFF PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN RALLY IN YOLA

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday, 18th February, 2023, expressed his gratitude to Nigerians for the warm reception and show of solidarity he received, as he traversed the nation these past fifty days and promised to abide by his campaign promises if elected the president, in the February 25, presidential election.

The PDP standard standard bearer made this affirmation at the grand finale of the party’s presidential campaign rally.

A report by AbdulRasheed Shehu, Special Assistant (Broadcast Media), to H.E Atiku Abubakar, GCON, disclosed that, it was a remarkable event in what seems to be reminiscent of an international carnival, when Atiku, who is also the Wazirin of Adamawa, his home state, took Yola by storm, as the PDP concluded its presidential campaign, for the 2023 election in a grand style.

Speaking to the teeming crowd of supporters, the PDP standard bearer also highlighted the major contents of his five-point agenda contained in his campaign manifesto.

The former vice president promised to give the youth in the country sound education and support towards empowering them for job creation and economic growth.

The defining moment of the occasion came when five of the 18 political parties, vying for various positions in the forthcoming elections namely-APN, AAN, APP, NRN and ADC collapsed their structures into the PDP as they pledged their loyalty and support for Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking on behalf of the defecting parties, Yusuf Mamman Alkali stated that their choice of Atiku is predicated on his experience and track records.

Furthermore, there were over two thousand defectors from other political parties across the country. Another high point of the occasion was the presentation of certificate of endorsement to Atiku by Adamawa State Students and National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Northeast zone.

Other speakers at the event decried the state of the nation and charged the people of Adamawa state and Nigeria to persevere, hence hope and help are coming in the person of Atiku who has shown capacity and competence to lead the country, having been prepared, tested and trusted, with experience and international exposure as well as the wherewhital and the right agenda to rescue, restore and sustain unity, peace, progress of the country in order to defend the territorial integrity of the nation.

Earlier, the PDP Presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, alongside the Vice-Presidential Candidate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and other party leaders, paid a royal courtesy visit and homage to the Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha, which the Wazirin Adamawa captured on his verified social media handles thus:

“It was with utmost humility and honour that I led my team members to the Fombina Palace of the Lamido Adamawa HRH Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa. I’m sincerely grateful for his generous words and love. May the Lamido reign for long in vitality and even greater wisdom. Amin. –AA